Actor Moses J. Moseley’s cause of death revealed

'The Walking Dead' actor's body was found in a car in Georgia in January.

Loading the player...

More details of The Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley’s death have been uncovered by an investigation. Mosely’s death was reportedly caused by a gunshot wound to the head, according to a death certificate viewed by People.

According to the documents, though his death was suspected to be a suicide, and the cause was confirmed it remains unclear at this time if the gunshot was accidental or intentional.

Moseley’s body was found in a car in Stockbridge, Georgia, over 20 miles outside of Atlanta, in January. His family had reported him missing more than a week before.

Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley. pic.twitter.com/ahCrRNA652 — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 1, 2022

“He was loved by everyone who met him. Such a bright light in everyone’s eyes” read a family statement following his death. “Moses was an amazing person and if you had the opportunity to meet him he would have made your day amazing. He was very talented, he was a great friend, the kind you could call for anything. He was always excited about life and working in the entertainment business.”

Moseley’s sister, Teerea Kimbro, said that she recently received a letter of condolence from President Joe Biden, as she told TMZ. “I know there are few words I can share that will ease the pain of losing a loved one. You’re in my thoughts and prayers,” wrote Biden.

The letter continued, “Though the grieving process never quite ends, I promise you the day will come when the memory of Moses will bring a smile to your lips before it brings a tear to your eye.”

Moseley, 31, appeared on AMC’s The Walking Dead from 2012 through 2015. He played Mike, a pet zombie to longtime show mainstay Michonne, portrayed by Danai Gurira. He also appeared in several other television shows including Queen of the South and Watchmen, as well as films like Joyful Noise, and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!