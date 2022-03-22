Will Beyoncé perform at the Oscars?

As film's biggest night rapidly approaches, rumors are swirling regarding Queen Bey and whether or not she'll perform her song from 'King Richard'

The Oscars are just days away, and as we get closer to the biggest night in cinema, more details are emerging about the ceremony, including who will attend, perform, and more.

The ceremony started heating up late last year, with entries like King Richard and West Side Story making huge splashes as awards were handed out this year.

Will Smith, who played Richard Williams in King Richard, has been collecting awards at many ceremonies just before the Oscars. Both he and co-star Aunjanue Ellis are nominated for their roles in the film, a biopic about the Williams sisters’ father.

Beyoncé is also nominated for Best Original Song for “Be Alive,” a song she recorded for the King Richard soundtrack after seeing the film. Now fans of both film and music are wondering whether or not she will appear at the 94th Annual Academy Awards.

Beyonce Knowles-Carter attends the European Premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” on July 14, 2019, in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

According to Variety, an appearance from the “Formation” singer may be in the works with Beyoncé currently “in talks” to perform “Be Alive” remotely for the ceremony, the outlet reported on Monday.

“Beyoncé’s camp has been in deep talks with producers to mount a satellite performance of the song — one that would possibly open the show, and broadcast live from tennis courts in Compton, Calif.,” the report states.

TheGrio‘s own Cortney Wills sat down with Will Packer, the industry titan who is producing this year’s ceremony. During a recent episode of the Acting Up podcast, Wills asked Packer directly about whether or not the singer will attend, to which he said, “we will see.”

“We are working on all of that,” he continued. “I mean, listen, I’m definitely part of the hive. I’m a big ole Bey fan. I will tell you that. But all the nominees, look at these nominees, look at these musical nominees…they’re amazing. So we shall see. We’ll see.”

Will Packer at the Discovery, Inc. TCA Winter Panel 2020 on Jan. 16, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Discovery, Inc.)

While Beyoncé’s involvement has yet to be confirmed, other exciting performers have already been announced, setting the stage for an award show with some powerful musical performances.

The ceremony will feature an “All-star” band consisting of legendary musician Sheila E., Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, and jazz bandleader Robert Glasper. The Oscars have also announced the first live performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the hit song from Encanto that topped the Billboard charts.

The 94th Annual Oscars will air Sunday, March 27 at 8:00 p.m. EST, 5:00 p.m. PDT.

