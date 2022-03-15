Tyler Perry, Samuel L. Jackson, among additional presenters named for 94th Oscars

Tracie Ellis Ross, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, and Halle Bailey will also hand out awards at this year's show

Loading the player...

The 94th Oscars have added more presenters for the 2022 ceremony. Producers of the awards show, Will Packer and Shayla Cowan, announced on Tuesday that media mogul Tyler Perry, Academy Award-nominated actor Samuel L. Jackson, and others have been added to the show.

Along with Perry and Jackson, other new presenters added include Golden Globe-winning actress Tracee Ellis Ross, music producer Sean “Diddy” Combs, and singer Halle Bailey. Musician Shawn Mendes, and actors Woody Harrelson and Jamie Lee Curtis are also new presenters.

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on Sept.19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

The recently announced presenters will join the previously announced talent presenting this year’s Oscars including Ruth E. Carter, Kevin Costner, Anthony Hopkins, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, Zoë Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Lupita Nyong’o, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta, and Youn Yuh-jung.

The 94th Oscars will air live on March 27 ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT from the Dolby® Theatre at Hollywood & Highland® in Hollywood. The ceremony will be co-hosted by Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer.

King Richard, a biopic about Serena and Venus Williams’ father and tennis coach, Richard Williams, received six nominations, including Best Picture, Best Screenplay, and Best Film Editing. Will Smith is nominated for Best Actor for portraying Richard, and Aunjanue Ellis is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for playing his then-wife, Oracene Price. Beyoncé is up for Best Original Song for “Be Alive.”

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, drummer and bandleader of The Roots, is nominated for Best Documentary for his film, Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). The film chronicles and restores the lost footage of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. It also marks Thompson’s directorial debut.

Questlove attends the GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE World Premiere on Nov. 15, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

Other notable nominations include Denzel Washington for Best Actor (The Tragedy of Macbeth). This is the seventh Oscar nomination for Washington, who’s won twice during his career. Joining Thompson in the Best Documentary Feature nominations are Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry, who are up for their film, Attica, which documents the 1971 uprising at the New York state prison.

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!