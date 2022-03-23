First Black woman named Miss Milwaukee, advances to Miss Wisconsin competition

Jada Davis, 23, will be able to compete in the state contest in June

For the first time in the pageant’s history, a Black woman has been named Miss Milwaukee.

23-year-old Jada Davis won the title on Saturday and now advances to compete to be Miss Wisconsin.

A graduate of UW-Green Bay, Davis is currently attending Marquette University Law School. According to local reporting from Fox 6, Davis has been active in her community for years and has volunteered at the Milwaukee Justice Center, Marquette Volunteer Law Clinic, the YWCA, the Black Youth Alliance, and Unity Gospel House of Prayer.

Jada Davis wins the Miss Milwaukee pageant. (Miss Wisconsin)

The Miss Milwaukee title comes with a $700 scholarship. Davis earned an additional $100 scholarship for winning the talent competition. For her performance, she did a contemporary fusion dance piece to “Dear Black Girl,” by Candace Nicholas.

Miss Milwaukee serves the community for one year making appearances. Davis will promote her personal social impact initiative – “What’s Wrong With Being Confident?” – which is focused on building self-confidence and positive body image among young people.

In a statement, the Miss Wisconsin Organization added that Davis “will continue her work to bridge the gap between generations to create a space for people to share their own confidence-building experiences.”

According to TMJ4, Davis calls herself “The Dancing Lawyer.” She is pursuing a career as an entertainment attorney.

According to their website, the Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization was founded in 1936 and is a preliminary for the Miss America Organization, one of the nation’s leading achievement programs and the world’s largest provider of scholarship assistance for young women.

The Miss America Organization and its state and local organizations made available more than $45 million in cash and scholarship assistance last year.

Almost all candidates have either received, or are in the process of earning, college or post-graduate degrees, and utilize Miss America scholarship grants to further their educations.

The Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Competition takes place every June in Oshkosh.

