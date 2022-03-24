Kid Cudi announces new Netflix film project ‘Teddy’

The rapper will direct, write, and star in the film, with Jay-Z and Jeymes Samuel producing.

Kid Cudi has announced that he will be starring in a forthcoming Netflix film, Teddy. The Grammy-winning rapper says that he will also write and direct the film. This will be Cudi’s directorial debut, according to Variety.

Cudi disclosed the news on social media on Tuesday, unveiling the Teddy title card, and a long message announcing the project. The “Day ‘n’ Nite” rapper says that this film has been in the works for nearly a decade.

Kid Cudi, from the fim X, poses at the Variety Studio at SXSW 2022 on March 13, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Variety)

“This is a story I started writing in 2013 because I wanted to write my own movie,” Cudi wrote. “So I said f— it and started doing it.” Cudi says that Teddy evolved from a television series to a feature-length film and that he “can’t wait” to introduce the Teddy character and “his friends” to audiences.

🥰✌🏾💖🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/j0vMHkIoMK — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) March 22, 2022

Cudi loosely described the plot of Teddy saying that inspiration came from one of his most beloved songs.

“If I could sum up what the movie is about in one sentence, I’d say this: It’s as if I took the song ‘Pursuit of Happyness’ and wrote a movie about it,” Cudi said. “I added a lot of my own personal struggles and experiences in it, so this movie is very close to my heart.”

Despite drawing from serious subject matter, Cudi states that Teddy will be a comedy. “It’s trippy, it’s fun, it’s sad, it’s life,” he continued.

In addition, he said that Jay-Z, Jeymes Samuel, and James Lassiter will produce Teddy. Cudi worked with Jay-Z and Samuel last year on Netflix’s The Harder They Fall. Cudi and Jay-Z collaborated on “Guns Go Bang” for its soundtrack. Samuel directed the film and composed its score.

The announcement of Teddy comes days after his film X premiered in theaters. Cudi executive produces and stars in the horror movie about a pornography film crew in rural Texas in the 70s.

Cudi is also working with Netflix on an animated series called Entergalactic and says there will be an accompanying album. Three years in the making, Cudi tweeted in January that Entergalatic is the “greatest piece of art” he’s ever made.

