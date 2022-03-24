Meghan’s Spotify podcast to focus on female ‘Archetypes’

The 'Archetypes' podcast will be hosted by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and will 'investigate the labels that try to hold women back,' says a press release.

One of the most famous women in the world wants to bring more attention to the roles women have often been relegated to in society. The highly anticipated Spotify podcast hosted by Meghan Markle will make its debut this summer—with the intent to further the duchess’ advocacy for gender equality.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle speaks during the 2021 Global Citizen Live festival on September 25, 2021 in New York City.

Photo: Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

According to People magazine, Spotify dropped more details about the podcast on Thursday via press release, reporting the upcoming series will be produced by Archewell Audio and Spotify’s Gimlet Media. Titled “Archetypes,” the series will “investigate the labels that try to hold women back.” As host, Meghan will be reportedly be “speaking with historians and experts” to “uncover the origin of these stereotypes and have uncensored conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape narratives.”

Obviously, Meghan is neither a stranger to labels nor typecasting. Since her relationship and eventual marriage to Prince Harry went public beginning in late 2017, the actress-turned-royal has been beset with negative characterizations of herself. Some of that maligning came straight from the British media, ultimately resulting in Meghan winning a suit against the nation’s Associated Newspapers late last year. According to a podcast teaser released Thursday, the duchess is seemingly channeling the frustration of that experience as well as her ongoing advocacy for equality into a broader examination of gender dynamics.

“This is how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us,” she says, reports People, “but where do these stereotypes come from? And how do they keep showing up and defining our lives?”

“I’ll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives,” she continues. “And I’ll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place.”

Aside from evoking powerful imagery, the title of the podcast is also a play on the Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation and Archewell Audio—which were, in turn, a tribute to the couple’s firstborn son, Archie.

For those rightfully wondering where this podcast stands in relation to the Sussexes’ recent pushback against the COVID-19 misinformation spread by Spotify headliner Joe Rogan, the couple’s multi-year deal is clearly very much intact, though as previously reported by theGrio, they did voice “concerns” dating back to April of last year. The precise premiere date for Meghan’s upcoming podcast has yet to be given.

