Will you buy Telfar’s next collab sight unseen?

Telfar's newest collaborator is a well-guarded secret—and the label will be the first to offer a "faith-based blind preorder."

Loading the player...

Do you have faith Telfar’s next big bag will be a must-have? That’s what the perpetually in-demand label is betting on as it prepares to release its next collaboration on March 31. Undoubtedly, that mystery drop will sell out in seconds, as do all of the brand’s releases—so to amp up the drama, Telfar is offering a “faith-based blind preorder” to its followers starting Friday, March 25.

Designer Telfar Clemens speaks during a presentation for Telfar during NYFW: The Shows on September 12, 2021, in New York City.

Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

The stunt is the first to be staged by any label, though one Telfar will likely find successful, given the covetable—and collectible—status of its bags. While the exact designs remain unknown, what the brand has shared is that the drop will consist of four new bags. Though the label’s website currently only features pixelated images of each design, Women’s Wear Daily reports “the collaboration consists of a ___X Telfar small shopper for $140, a medium shopper for $180, and a large shopper for $198, as well as a circle bag for $110. They are all in black.”

More details from a release procured by WWD:

The medium shopper, for example, comes in tactical nylon with woven hand straps, removable/adjustable shoulder strap and adjustable backpack straps on the reverse site. The exterior features an embossed Telfar logo, top zipper closure and side mesh pockets and the interior features zipper pocket and padded laptop compartment. Credit: Women’s Wear Daily

That said, followers of the brand have no further clues on what to expect from the new drop, except that it might satisfy some long-expressed consumer needs while also coming in at a slightly lower price point than their much-beloved range of shoppers. Telfar further spun out the intrigue by posting a highly redacted post on its social media and website, a portion of which read:

“These bags are so hot they will sell out in seconds — so for our real fam — we will be offering a limited blind preorder of all four bags starting March 25 — prior to releasing any images of the bags. Telfar is the first company ever to offer a faith-based blind preorder — because by the time you see this bag — it’s already too late.”

Wanna be down? Take your chances on the as-yet-unseen collection Friday at 12 p.m. ET. Or, take your chances on copping the collection’s medium and large frames on March 31, and the “small not-a- __ bag” and new circle bag (we think) on April 4 and April 8, respectively.

Whatever way you choose to engage with this mystery drop (or not), the label warns, “Please do not contact us with any questions!” So…we advise you just set your alarms and start exercising those fingers.

Maiysha Kai is Lifestyle Editor of theGrio, covering all things Black and beautiful. Her work is informed by two decades’ experience in fashion and entertainment, a love of great books and aesthetics, and the indomitable brilliance of Black culture. She is also a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and editor of the YA anthology Body (Words of Change series).

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!