Telfar, don’t tease. Are clutches coming for us?

Stylist Amanda Murray secured the bag—literally—debuting a never-before-seen shape from the coveted brand online. So, what's really good—and when can the rest of us get our hands on it?

When it comes to current trends, perhaps no designer (save Ye) trends as regularly as Telfar Clemens. The Liberian-American designer’s eponymous label and cult-favorite vegan leather shoppers—available in an increasing array of hues—have not only earned Telfar two consecutive Accessories Designer of the Year awards from the Council of Fashion Designers of America (in 2020 and 2021) but have made him a fashion lovers’ magnet. His accessibly priced but still highly coveted accessories—including even more elusive collaborations with brands like UGG and Moose Knuckles—can regularly be depended upon to cause a stir in Twitter’s sidebar, as folks alternately boast or agonize about copping one of Telfar’s sold-out-in-minutes drops.

Photos: Amanda Murray/Instagram

So, when stylist Amanda Murray (aka @londongirlinnyc) debuted a new, logo-embossed, frame from the label on Monday via an Instagram Story, naturally, Telfar lovers were in a tizzy. In place of the boxy, mini-to-oversized design also known as the “Bushwick Birkin,” Murray showed off a sleek black clutch shaped from the label’s embossed circular logo. Further demonstrating the new bag’s versatility, she then it converted to a crossbody with the help of a wide detachable strap.

Stylist Amanda Murray (@londongirlinnyc) debuts Telfar’s new bag. pic.twitter.com/PNnEftKBVu — K E I S H (@MikeishaDache) January 24, 2022 Credit: Twitter

In short, it was pretty haute—and given both Murray’s high industry profile and the personalized note she showed off from the brand, the Telfar clutch is more than a fashion fantasy. But will the rest of us be able to cop it—and if so, when? For now, that, unfortunately, remains a mystery, as Telfar Global has yet to even comment on the new style’s existence, let alone tease a drop date…which means we can’t even set our alarms and hope for the best.

How am I supposed to get the new Telfar clutch bag? HOW? pic.twitter.com/KSsEB5tYUX — DON’T CARE 🤎 (@leesogolden) January 24, 2022

Instead, the label teased yet another colorway of its already ubiquitous shopper on Monday as it announced that its new spring-ready shade, “Leaf,” will be dropping this Thursday, January 27, and shared a sneak peek.

While the new hue was no doubt exciting to the large and avid community of Telfar shopper collectors, some were hoping for other news from the brand, as evidenced by several responses to the online announcement.

“Nah … when the new design coming out ??”, asked a commenter. Another simply wanted to know: “Where is that round bag at tho.”

“Drop them new clutch bags,” demanded another response, while our own sentiments were well summed up by the question: “Yeah this cool and all but for the love of god, when do the circle bags come out????”

Alas, we don’t yet know—but have no doubt that when Telfar’s next must-have design drops, the queue to cop one will be longer than ever. In the meantime, we’ll stay tuned to the label’s social media as we pray to the Bag Security gods.

