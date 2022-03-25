Essence Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon: See the star-studded photos

Quinta Brunson, Aunjanue Ellis, Chanté Adams, and Nia Long were among the nominees at the annual ceremony this year

  |  
Mar 25, 2022

Essence’s annual Black Women in Hollywood luncheon was held this week in Los Angeles, and theGrio received photos from the star-studded event.

2022 15th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside
Honorees Nia Long, Quinta Brunson, Chanté Adams, and Aunjanue Ellis during the 2022 15th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj to headline 2022 Essence Festival 
Also Read:
Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj to headline 2022 Essence Festival 

As theGrio previously reported, the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards recognize some of the most impactful Black women in Hollywood. The official ceremony took place on March 24, and was hosted by Snowfall‘s Damson Idris.

In addition to honorees like Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Oscar nominee Aunjanue Ellis, Chanté Adams (A Journal for Jordan), and Nia Long, the ceremony featured various other celebrities attending to uplift these powerful and fabulous women in the industry.

Check out some of the biggest red carpet moments from the night below:

Quinta Brunson

ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards Highlighting "The Black Cinematic Universe"
(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Aunjanue Ellis

ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards Highlighting "The Black Cinematic Universe"
(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Chanté Adams

2022 15th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon – Red Carpet
(Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Nia Long

2022 15th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside
Honoree Nia Long accepts an award onstage during the 2022 15th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon on March 24. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Meagan Good

2022 15th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon – Red Carpet
(Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Serena Williams

ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards Highlighting "The Black Cinematic Universe"
(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Storm Reid

ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards Highlighting "The Black Cinematic Universe"
(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Natasha Rothwell

ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards Highlighting "The Black Cinematic Universe"
(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Nina Parker

ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards Highlighting "The Black Cinematic Universe"
(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Garcelle Beauvais

2022 15th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon – Red Carpet
. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Lexi Underwood

2022 15th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon – Red Carpet
(Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Loni Love

ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards Highlighting "The Black Cinematic Universe"
(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts

2022 15th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon – Red Carpet
(Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Robin Thede

ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards Highlighting "The Black Cinematic Universe"
(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Lena Waithe

2022 15th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon – Red Carpet
(Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Check out more from the event, as well as the digital covers of the Black Women in Hollywood issues, here.

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!