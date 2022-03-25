Essence Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon: See the star-studded photos
Quinta Brunson, Aunjanue Ellis, Chanté Adams, and Nia Long were among the nominees at the annual ceremony this year
Essence’s annual Black Women in Hollywood luncheon was held this week in Los Angeles, and theGrio received photos from the star-studded event.
As theGrio previously reported, the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards recognize some of the most impactful Black women in Hollywood. The official ceremony took place on March 24, and was hosted by Snowfall‘s Damson Idris.
In addition to honorees like Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Oscar nominee Aunjanue Ellis, Chanté Adams (A Journal for Jordan), and Nia Long, the ceremony featured various other celebrities attending to uplift these powerful and fabulous women in the industry.
Check out some of the biggest red carpet moments from the night below:
Quinta Brunson
Aunjanue Ellis
Chanté Adams
Nia Long
Meagan Good
Serena Williams
Storm Reid
Natasha Rothwell
Nina Parker
Garcelle Beauvais
Lexi Underwood
Loni Love
Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts
Robin Thede
Lena Waithe
Check out more from the event, as well as the digital covers of the Black Women in Hollywood issues, here.
