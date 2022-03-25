Essence Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon: See the star-studded photos

Quinta Brunson, Aunjanue Ellis, Chanté Adams, and Nia Long were among the nominees at the annual ceremony this year

Essence’s annual Black Women in Hollywood luncheon was held this week in Los Angeles, and theGrio received photos from the star-studded event.

Honorees Nia Long, Quinta Brunson, Chanté Adams, and Aunjanue Ellis during the 2022 15th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

As theGrio previously reported, the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards recognize some of the most impactful Black women in Hollywood. The official ceremony took place on March 24, and was hosted by Snowfall‘s Damson Idris.

In addition to honorees like Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Oscar nominee Aunjanue Ellis, Chanté Adams (A Journal for Jordan), and Nia Long, the ceremony featured various other celebrities attending to uplift these powerful and fabulous women in the industry.

Check out some of the biggest red carpet moments from the night below:

Quinta Brunson

(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Aunjanue Ellis

(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Chanté Adams

(Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Nia Long

Honoree Nia Long accepts an award onstage during the 2022 15th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon on March 24. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Meagan Good

(Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Serena Williams

(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Storm Reid

(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Natasha Rothwell

(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Nina Parker

(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Garcelle Beauvais

. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Lexi Underwood

(Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Loni Love

(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts

(Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Robin Thede

(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Lena Waithe

(Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Check out more from the event, as well as the digital covers of the Black Women in Hollywood issues, here.

