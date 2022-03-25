Gabrielle Union doubles down on Disney criticism regarding Florida’s ‘don’t say gay’ bill

Union stars in the new Disney+ film, “Cheaper By the Dozen.”

Loading the player...

Gabrielle Union spoke out against Disney’s lackluster response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill last week. Although she’s the co-star of Disney’s new film, Cheaper By the Dozen, the actress is standing firm on her stance.

Union criticized Disney while attending the Los Angeles premiere of the film, which she stars in with Zach Braff. Although Union didn’t mention Disney specifically, she told the Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet that corporations need to “put your money where your mouth is” to fight against the bill. The new Florida bill restricts sexuality and gender identity conversations in elementary schools.

SHE DID THAT: Gabrielle Union is starring in the new @Disney’s ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ movie, so she goes to the Disney movie premiere & called Disney out on the red carpet for supporting & funding this anti-LGBTQ #DontSayGay bill. Legendary! Iconic! Thank you! @ItsGabrielleU pic.twitter.com/qw1H8UXr6i — Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) March 17, 2022

“I’ve been a Black woman in America since ’72,” Union said on the red carpet. “I know what this leads to. Every moment in history, there has been this moment. We know how this ends. We know where hate and oppression lead … You can’t stand against hate and oppression and fund hate and oppression. That doesn’t work.”

Earlier, during an appearance on the Keep It podcast, Union, who has a transgender step-daughter, Zaya Wade, didn’t mince words about her feelings. “I was very clear about my thoughts about Disney funding hate and oppression on a Disney carpet,” Union said.

She went on to say that she isn’t concerned if this means Disney will not hire her in the future.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: (L-R) Caylee Blosenski, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Aryan Simhadri, Leo Abelo Perry, Journee Brown, Gabrielle Union, Luke Prael, Zach Braff, Erika Christensen, Sebastian Cote, Andre Robinson, Timon Kyle Durrett, Christian Cote, Simeon Othello Daise and June Diane Raphael attend the World Premiere of “Cheaper By the Dozen” at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 16, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

“I don’t know if they might murder off my character on Cheaper by the Dozen. The sequel [might be], ‘Zoe has died in a tragic accident.’ Luckily, there’s enough other companies that are willing to hire me knowing that I told the truth. I will not be held back by fear.”

Premiering on Disney+ on March 16, Cheaper By the Dozen is the latest take on the 1950’s comedy of the same name, finding Union and Braff’s characters blending a family of many children. It was previously remade by Steve Martin in 2003, with a 2005 sequel.

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!