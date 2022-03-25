Gabrielle Union doubles down on Disney criticism regarding Florida’s ‘don’t say gay’ bill
Gabrielle Union spoke out against Disney’s lackluster response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill last week. Although she’s the co-star of Disney’s new film, Cheaper By the Dozen, the actress is standing firm on her stance.
Union criticized Disney while attending the Los Angeles premiere of the film, which she stars in with Zach Braff. Although Union didn’t mention Disney specifically, she told the Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet that corporations need to “put your money where your mouth is” to fight against the bill. The new Florida bill restricts sexuality and gender identity conversations in elementary schools.
“I’ve been a Black woman in America since ’72,” Union said on the red carpet. “I know what this leads to. Every moment in history, there has been this moment. We know how this ends. We know where hate and oppression lead … You can’t stand against hate and oppression and fund hate and oppression. That doesn’t work.”
Earlier, during an appearance on the Keep It podcast, Union, who has a transgender step-daughter, Zaya Wade, didn’t mince words about her feelings. “I was very clear about my thoughts about Disney funding hate and oppression on a Disney carpet,” Union said.
She went on to say that she isn’t concerned if this means Disney will not hire her in the future.
“I don’t know if they might murder off my character on Cheaper by the Dozen. The sequel [might be], ‘Zoe has died in a tragic accident.’ Luckily, there’s enough other companies that are willing to hire me knowing that I told the truth. I will not be held back by fear.”
Premiering on Disney+ on March 16, Cheaper By the Dozen is the latest take on the 1950’s comedy of the same name, finding Union and Braff’s characters blending a family of many children. It was previously remade by Steve Martin in 2003, with a 2005 sequel.
