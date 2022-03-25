Gabrielle Union’s next step? A new shoe line

Gabrielle Union's latest collection for New York & Company marks the multitalented star's first venture into footwear.

With a haircare collection and successful clothing line, Gabrielle Union already has us covered, style-wise, but her newest venture takes her brand from head to toe. On the heels of her new spring collection with longtime partners New York & Company, the actress-entrepreneur is dipping her toes into a new market: footwear.

Photos: NY & Company

Per a press release by New York & Company:

Following her recent Spring Collection, Gabrielle Union continues to expand her brand and continued partnership with New York & Company, with the unveiling of her first footwear collection. Made with elevated, high-quality materials, the Gabrielle Union Footwear Collection was designed with comfort and style top of mind, inclusive of increased foam in each shoe’s footbed for extra support.

“I knew I wanted to expand my collection in a new and creative way, and footwear was the natural progression for my line,” Union told Footwear News. “The launch of my very first footwear collection is a personal milestone, and I am excited to offer this new collection to consumers.”

According to the release, fans of Union’s brand can indulge in “a luxe variety of styles across boots, heels, sneakers, and more available in a range of neutral tones and pops of spring colors.” Already available via the New York & Company website, prices for the first drop range from $79.95 – $129.95—but for a limited time, early birds can catch a substantial sale.

The new collection may be themed for spring, but it’s only the first step in Union’s venture into footwear, as she told Footwear News. “I am eager for what’s to come down the line as I expand the collection with more styles for every season,” she said.

Maiysha Kai is Lifestyle Editor of theGrio, covering all things Black and beautiful. Her work is informed by two decades’ experience in fashion and entertainment, a love of great books and aesthetics, and the indomitable brilliance of Black culture. She is also a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and editor of the YA anthology Body (Words of Change series).

