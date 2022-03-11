Gabrielle Union returns to Fashion to Figure with a new collection

The polymath relaunches her successful Gabrielle Union x FTF collaboration with a size-inclusive capsule of spring fashions.

One of the busiest women in show business just launched another project. Actually, it’s a relaunch; Gabrielle Union’s successful collaboration with plus-size specialists Fashion to Figure is back with a size-inclusive spring capsule collection.

Photo: Fashion to Figure

“There shouldn’t be a divide in what’s offered to straight-size customers versus plus,” Union told Women’s Wear Daily. “Inclusivity means all, and that’s what’s driven my return to Fashion to Figure and the Saadia Group. We didn’t want to just extend sizes, or to create a new collection specifically for curves.”

Saadia Group also owns New York & Company, where Union has had another successful and inclusive collection for several years. Her last collaboration with Fashion to Figure was in 2019.

“We wanted to give all of our customers — across New York & Company and Fashion to Figure — the same offerings,” she added. “Because that’s what fashion equality is all about.”

As such, the new Gabrielle Union x FTF spring collection is offered in straight sizes at New York & Company, while the extended range, which runs from sizes 12 to 4X/26-28, is available on the Fashion to Figure website and Lord & Taylor. According to a release from the brand, the capsule “is filled with a variety of daytime, dressy, and special occasion pieces, created with unique fabrics, standout silhouettes, and patterns.” Prices range from $79.95 to $149.95.

Photos: Fashion to Figure

“What’s really exciting about this is that the Fashion to Figure team was able to translate these designs into the plus fit, rather than simply grading up from New York & Company’s size range,” explained Union. “This ensures that we’ll be able to serve both communities as one, which is the ultimate end goal of fashion inclusivity and equality.”

For those counting, this is the third fashion venture Union has brought her star power to as of late. In addition to Fashion to Figure and New York & Company, she joined forces with husband Dwyane Wade and daughter Kaavia to launch a collaboration with children’s retailer Janie & Jack in February. And of course, there’s also her haircare line, Flawless by Gabrielle Union, as well as several bestselling books, a production company and her acting roles. No wonder she told WWD the inspiration behind the new Gabrielle Union x FTF capsule was “feminine meets boss.”

As suggested by Nick Kaplan, chief growth and innovation officer at the Saadia Group, there may be even more in store—literally. “We began Fashion to Figure to be able to democratize fashion and bring fashion to all figures, regardless of size,” he told WWD. “Working with Gabrielle Union is just another step in that journey. Having Gabrielle as part of our family and allowing her style to be shared with the community is just another barrier we have broken through.”

