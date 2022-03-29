Kim Kardashian says her ‘nobody wants to work’ quote taken ‘out of context’

Kardashian came under fire after saying 'get your ass up and work' during a video interview earlier this month.

Loading the player...

Kim Kardashian is clarifying the controversial statements she made about businesswomen earlier this month. She previously offered advice to aspiring female entrepreneurs in a video interview that has received backlash.

During a March 9 cover story video with Variety to promote her new Hulu series, The Kardashians, the Skims founder stated, “I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f—– ass up and work.” Kardashian went on to say, “It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

Kim Kardashian arrives at the Serena Williams fashion show during Fashion Week in New York, Sept. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

On Monday, Kardashian appeared on Good Morning America and told Robin Roberts that she was “really sorry” if she had offended people with the quote. She told Roberts that her comments were “taken out of context,” as Roberts suggested that “privilege” may have had a hand in influencing her success.

Kardashian went on to explain the context of the quote:

“That statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it,” Kardashian said. “In that soundbite, I came off of the notion in the question right before, which was, ‘After 20 years of being in the business, you’re famous for being famous.’ And my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about, ‘What advice would you give to women.’ ”

Kim Kardashian West speaks onstage at 2019 New York Times Dealbook on Nov. 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Cohen/Getty Images for The New York Times)

In terms of any implications that privilege, fame, and social media contributed to her fortune and empire, Kardashian said that it was hard work behind those factors that made the difference.

“The advice that I would give is just that having a social media presence and being on a reality show does not mean overnight success,” Kardashian continued. “You have to really work hard to get there, even if it might seem like it’s easy and that you can build a really successful business off of social media, and you can if you put in a lot of hard work. And it wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard. I know that they do.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!