Kim Kardashian’s advice for women: ‘Get your f–king a– up and work’

Kardashian, alongside family members Kourtney, Khloé and Kris Jenner, appears on the latest cover of Variety magazine ahead of the premiere of their new Hulu show

Loading the player...

Kim Kardashian is making headlines yet again. A recent clip from an interview of the Kardashian family for Variety, in which the reality TV star gives advice to young women in business, has now gone viral (and not in a good way).

“I have the best advice for women in business,” she explained. “Get your f—ing a– up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days. You have to surround yourself with people that want to work.”

Of course, the video took off online, with many people calling out the personality for her own privilege, specifically how she began her career with a significant leg up being the daughter of Robert Kardashian. One fan, sharing a photo from Kardashian’s youth, wrote, “Not Miss Kimberly who got a BMW at 16 telling me I have to work harder in life.”

Not Miss Kimberly who got a BMW at 16 telling me I have to work harder in life https://t.co/Xu9inYVMDg pic.twitter.com/59pSpqijnq — 𝓡𝓪𝓬𝓱𝓸𝓷𝓲𝓮𝓼 (@TakeItEasyRae) March 9, 2022

In the now-viral video, Kourtney Kardashian chimed in, saying, “That’s so true,” before Kim continued, “Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do, because you have one life.”

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 18: Kim Kardashian West of ‘The Justice Project’ speaks onstage during the 2020 Winter TCA Tour Day 12 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 18, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Another social media user referred to Kim’s comments as “tone deaf,” writing, “It’s probably true that the Kardashians work hard, and Kim seems to have the most hustle of the bunch. But to ignore the pre-career privilege — a famous, uber-rich father & vast LA network that included Paris Hilton at her peak of fame — is tone deaf at best, offensive at worst.”

It’s probably true that the Kardashians work hard, and Kim seems to have the most hustle of the bunch. But to ignore the pre-career privilege — a famous, uber-rich father & vast LA network that included Paris Hilton at her peak of fame — is tone deaf at best, offensive at worst. https://t.co/0EFAfoqNxS — Geeta Minocha (@geeta_minocha) March 9, 2022

One account pointed out that the video came out a mere day after International Women’s Day, writing, “Kim Kardashian telling women in business to get their a–es up and work the day after International Womens Day has to be the biggest joke of the year.”

Actress Jameela Jamil had one of the most popular tweets regarding Kardashian’s advice to working women. She wrote, “I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion… nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic. This same 24 hours in the day shit is a nightmare. 99.9% of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours.”

I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion… nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic. This same 24 hours in the day shit is a nightmare. 99.9% of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours. https://t.co/tvafFIyk92 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) March 9, 2022

The Kardashians are currently gearing up for their grand return to television. Their new series on Hulu, The Kardashians, is dropping this spring, and the family, busy promoting the new series, just landed the latest cover of Variety.

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!