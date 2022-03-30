John Legend to receive Global Impact Award at Recording Academy Honors

Legend will receive the inaugural honor during the April 2 ceremony, featuring appearances by Summer Walker, D-Nice, and Jimmy Jam.

John Legend is set to receive the inaugural Global Impact Award at the Recording Academy Honors. The Recording Academy announced on Wednesday that the award is being presented to Legend by The Black Music Collective during 2022 Grammy Week.

“It is our distinct honor to celebrate John Legend as the inaugural recipient of the Recording Academy Honors’ Global Impact Award,” said Valeisha Butterfield Jones, co-president of the Recording Academy.

“John is one of the most important artists of our time, someone who leads by example and pushes important boundaries consistently across music, philanthropy, and activism. His contributions and impact to music and our culture are unparalleled.”

John Legend performs at the “Chime For Change: The Sound Of Change Live” Concert at Twickenham Stadium on June 1, 2013, in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Gucci)

Legend is receiving the award for his personal and professional achievements in the music industry. The 12-time Grammy Award winner will celebrate during the Black Music Collective event on Saturday, the night before the Grammy Awards, at Resorts World Las Vegas.

On hand for the evening is Jimmy Jam, the first Black Chair of the Recording Academy Board of Trustees, who is expected to make remarks. DJ D-Nice will play music throughout the program, while Summer Walker will give a special performance.

Bassist Adam Blackstone will serve as musical director and Rapper MC Lyte is the voice of the evening.

John Legend attends Caruso's Palisades Village opening gala at Palisades Village on Sept. 20, 2018 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Legend is a multi-hyphenate whose talents as a singer, songwriter, pianist, and philanthropist helped him to become the first Black man to achieve the rare EGOT — winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award by 2018. He’s released four platinum solo albums and collaborated with the likes of Lauryn Hill, Kanye West, Alicia Keys, The Roots, and DJ Khaled.

“On behalf of the Black Music Collective, we are honored to bring together some of the most influential creatives of our time to celebrate John Legend ahead of Music’s Biggest Night,” said Riggs Morales, Chair of the Black Music Collective. “This event is a reflection of our continued work as we strive to celebrate the greatest and brightest in Black music who transcend beyond race and genre.”

