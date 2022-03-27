Coco Jones, star of ‘Bel-Air,’ releases new single, ‘Caliber’

The star of Peacock's 'Bel-Air' is releasing her debut EP later this year.

Coco Jones, the star of the new Peacock series Bel-Air, dropped “Caliber,” her new single and video on Friday. The single, released by High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings, is the first taste of her forthcoming debut EP, slated to come out later this year.

Jones is a rising star thanks to her portrayal of Hilary Banks in Peacock’s dramatic reimagination of the classic 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Her music career is on an upward trajectory as well, now that she’ s been in the studio with Grammy-winning producers including Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, Bryan-Michael Cox, and Eric Hudson.

The track is a mid-tempo, sensual piece of trap soul featuring alluring vocals from Jones. Much like her previous releases, Jones aims to be intimate and direct with her audience.

“With the release of ‘Caliber,’ I finally feel like I’m able to articulate the core of who I am,” said Jones in a press release. “My music is a love letter to my journey, and who I’ve become. With the team behind me, there’s nowhere to go but up.”

Jones has always strived for transparency in her work. 2018’s “Just My Luck,” was a confessional diagnosis of music industry politics, thanks to lyrics like, “Does my confidence offend you? Cookie-cutter enough for you?/ Is my melanin offensive.”

“Just My Luck” earned three million views on YouTube.

Cover for Coco Jones’ new single, ‘Caliber.’ Credit: Def Jam

While Jones is now making waves on the small screen, her love for music goes back a long way. Encouraged by her parents, Jones began pursuing music as a child and was making her own demos at age nine.

Jones’ music led her to her first recurring role on Disney’s 2011 musical sketch comedy series So Random! In 2012, Jones appeared in the Disney TV movie, Let It Shine. From there, she’s starred in a dynamic array of roles and genres, including Netflix’s Vampires vs. the Bronx.

