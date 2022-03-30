Stephen and Ayesha Curry announce Little Town Libraries

The initiative will see over 50,000 books distributed throughout under-resourced parts of Oakland

Stephen and Ayesha Curry have launched a new literacy initiative under their organization Eat. Learn. Play.

The NBA champion and New York Times bestselling author have announced Little Town Libraries, which will construct and maintain 150 new little libraries in under-resourced parts of Oakland.

NBA player Steph Curry (R) and Ayesha Curry attend The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The goal of this initiative is to encourage childhood reading and neighborhood book sharing. The initiative will work alongside community leaders to distribute more than 50,000 free books in the area, “to ensure Oakland kids can read anywhere and everywhere.”

In an exclusive statement for theGrio, the couple shared the inspiration behind the initiative and what impact they hope it will have.

Stephen and Ayesha Curry speak at The Workday Charity Classic on Sept. 10, 2021 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for Eat. Learn. Play.)

“Right now, we’re in the midst of a major literacy crisis in America, and we understand how important education is to all of our children,” the co-founders of Eat. Learn. Play. shared in a statement. “Nothing is more basic, more essential, more foundational, or more important to a child’s success in life than the ability to read well. Reading is a foundation for academic success and maximizing opportunities in life.”

They continued, “Our Little Town Libraries will have culturally appropriate stories that mirror students’ daily lives, encouraging them to explore their identities with curiosity and kindness, as well as others that provide windows to new perspectives and possibilities. We are always looking for innovative and creative ways to attack our issue pillars, and this engaging initiative aims to not only foster a culture of literacy but bring fun and vibrant experiences to yards and street corners, too.”

The initiative is inspired by LittleFreeLibraries.org, which has a network of over 125,000 small libraries all over the world. The Curry’s Little Town Libraries will be unique in that they will also feature art by The Illuminaries, a collective of street art muralists and graphic artists in the Bay Area.

For more on Eat. Learn. Play and the Little Town Libraries initiative, head to the official site here.

