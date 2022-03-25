Ayesha Curry shares vacay photoshoot pics on 33rd birthday

Curry, author of cookbook "The Seasoned Life" and publisher of Sweet July magazine, got some warm birthday wishes on IG.

Chef and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry celebrated her 33rd birthday with several glamorous photos sharing what appears to be her joy on a tropical vacation.

In one Instagram post, Curry writes, “33! Let’s do this!”

She is posed holding a palm tree knob, dressed in a gold cover-up with a bright blue bikini underneath.

In a second post, she shares several images in a bikini, writing, “So grateful. Grateful for the sun, grateful for family and friends, grateful for love. I’m grateful for life.”

People magazine reports that Curry’s NBA superstar spouse, Stephen Curry, also wrote a tribute to his wife on Instagram, posting, “Shouting from the rooftops to My woman! Happy birthday…33 and never looked better.”

“Thankful for you every day…enjoy your Jesus special year to the fullest,” he added. “Keep shining, thriving, leveling up, leading, and giving the vision of what a woman is and what a woman should be to our daughters….#tothemoon (moon emoji) I LOVE YOU @ayeshacurry.”

The Currys have been married for 10 years. The couple met in high school in North Carolina and are parents to three children: son Canon W. Jack, 3, and daughters Ryan Carson, 6, and Riley, 9.

Ayesha Curry is the author of cookbook The Seasoned Life and is the publisher of lifestyle magazine Sweet July. Last week, she wrote thoughtful birthday wishes to her husband on his 34th birthday.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life! You bring our family so much joy and happiness,” she posted on IG. “We love you beyond measure. The year ahead is bright and I can’t wait to watch you grow and thrive even more. To my favorite person in the world, happy birthday @stephencurry30!”

As previously reported by theGrio, the Currys host the game show About Last Night on HBO Max, on which celebrity couples “go head-to-head in relationship trivia and games, competing to see who knows their partner best,” according to a press release from Warner Media.

“Our families are huge fans of the original, so to be able to host and produce this show together is such a joy,” Mrs. Curry said last year after the show was announced. “We’re both so busy with life that each episode will be an opportunity to hang out with some iconic power couples, have fun and let loose a bit. We can’t wait.”

