Toni Braxton shares stories about grieving her younger sister’s death

Braxton, who appeared on "The Tamron Hall Show" Tuesday, opened up about losing Traci and how the family has been coping.

In her first interview since the loss of her sister Traci, singer Toni Braxton is sharing how she and her family have been coping.

Braxton appeared on The Tamron Hall Show Tuesday, where she talked about her younger sister’s death from esophageal cancer earlier this month.

This 2012 photo captures (from left) Evelyn Braxton, singer Toni Braxton, Trina Braxton and Traci Braxton arriving at the Lupus LA 10th Anniversary Hollywood Bag Ladies Luncheon in Beverly Hills. (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

“I wake up every morning and I go, ‘Did I dream it? Did I dream it?’ and I have to remind myself ‘No, she’s gone but she’s been here with us for 50 years,'” said Braxton, the 54-year-old Grammy Award winner, according to People. “So I try to relish in that moment and try to smile about it and just be grateful for the time you have, and you have to always remember to be kind to one another.”

“We’re sisters, we’re always gonna fight,” she continued. “That’s what sisters do, OK, it’s a rite of passage to fuss and fight but in the end, we’re always there. We can be fussing and fighting with each other even on the show and we’d be right there, ‘OK, I’m bringing the kids over’ and not talk to each other, but we’ll be cooking together.”

Braxton added that she and Traci, four years her junior, had a very close relationship. She described them as “more than sisters,” and added that they were “like twins.”

She also noted that she and her family feel “very fortunate to have had my sister with us for as long as we did.”

Toni Braxton ending this day thinking of you and the entire family. You shared so many touching stories about Traci today, I felt every word. Love and respect @tonibraxton pic.twitter.com/wanIokpjzB — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) March 30, 2022

The Braxton siblings’ relationship was shared with the public over seven seasons on WE TV courtesy of Braxton Family Values. The reality series featured Toni and sisters Traci, Tamar, Trina and Towanda, plus their mother, Evelyn. The sisters also have a brother, Michael Jr.

Braxton shared with Hall that everyone who loved her sister was by her side as she passed away. “We were all there. Her son was there, husband was there, everyone was there. Her best friends were there.”

“She had so much love. The hospice nurses were incredible,” continued the singer-actress. “You never think that it’s going to happen to you and your family. So you have to remind yourself to enjoy the moments, be happy.”

