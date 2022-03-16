Evelyn Braxton pays tribute to late daughter Traci Braxton

Traci, the second oldest of the Braxton sisters, died after a private battle with cancer at age 50.

Following the death of Traci Braxton, her mother, Evelyn Braxton, has broken her silence with a tribute to her late daughter.

Evelyn, the matriarch of the Braxton family, posted a collage of Traci’s photos with pearly gates behind them and the graphic “Remembering Traci Braxton” printed on it.

In her caption, Evelyn wrote about the time she spent with Traci during her battle with esophageal cancer. Traci passed away on March 12 at age 50.

“My dear sweet wonderful, incredible daughter, we slept in the same bed before she became so terminally ill all night talking while sharing so many secrets,” Evelyn wrote. “She said with so much strength of faith, ‘mommy I’m going to beat this! My healing is right around the bend.’ I replied with so much hope ‘absolutely oh yes, you will be heal Baby girl without a doubt!'”

Evelyn, 74, then wrote about how “determined” Traci was to fight her cancer and how she grew “stronger” as the months went by.

“As I watched her every day her mind grew stronger & more determined,” Evelyn continued. “We prayed every day, we repeated Psalms 23 &Anointed our heads With oil. Traci maintained Gods Peace, she never complained she just knew she was going to get through this didn’t matter how it looked. Life was hers and she was going to have it!”

Traci Braxton, Evelyn Braxton and Trina Braxton on Nov. 1, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images For Lupus LA)

Traci was the second oldest of Evelyn’s five daughters, including seven-time Grammy-winner Toni Braxton, Towanda Braxton, Trina Braxton, and Tamar Braxton.

The family starred in the long-running Bravo reality series Braxton Family Values for seven seasons. Traci kept her illness private during filming.

“She fought a good fight and held on until she could not hold on anymore,” Evelyn added. “Thank you Lord, for 50 years you have given me and my family and the world with Traci and allowing me to be her Mommy. It will always be a empty place in my heart that will never be fulfilled.”

