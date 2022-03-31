Deborah Cox first Black woman inductee to Canadian Music Hall of Fame

The Toronto-born singer has released 13 number hits on the Billboard Dance charts in her career.

Deborah Cox is making history with her latest milestone. She will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, making the Toronto-born, Grammy-nominated singer the first Black woman to receive this honor, per a press release.

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) announced on Tuesday that Cox’s induction will take place at the 2022 JUNO Awards. The 51st annual award ceremony will occur on May 15 at 8 p.m. EST, broadcasting live from CBC TV and streaming to CBC’s Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter pages.

Deborah Cox at the 20th Annual Visual Effects Society Awards on March 8, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

The Canadian Music Hall of Fame was founded in 1978. Inductees include Canadian-born musicians including jazz legend Oscar Peterson, Alanis Morisette, Joni Mitchell, and Shania Twain.

“As the first Black woman to become an inductee, I am honored to have the chance to show our younger generations that they can achieve whatever they set their minds to with hard work, dedication, and passion,” Cox said in a statement.

Cox has enjoyed a long, successful career in the music business. While best known for her platinum-selling 1998 R&B and pop smash, “Nobody’s Supposed to Be Here,” she’s also found success in dance music, scoring 13 number one hits on the Billboard Dance chart, with 15 total Top 10 hits.

“I feel incredibly grateful to experience this true milestone moment,” Cox said. “Music has always been about community for me, and I am so thankful to the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and CARAS for not only recognizing myself, but my family, friends, and loving fans who have supported me and helped make my dream possible for the past 25+ years.”

In addition to being inducted, Cox a three-time JUNO Award winner, will also give a special performance at the Awards from Toronto’s Budweiser Stage.

“Deborah is a multi-dimensional artist who has been entertaining and captivating audiences around the world for over 25 years,” Allan Reid President & CEO, CARAS/The JUNO Awards said.

”Her resounding voice and powerful performances have made her an international icon. We are so privileged to celebrate her talent and can’t wait to see her inspire audiences this spring in her hometown of Toronto.”

