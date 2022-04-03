Grammy Awards 2022 winners list: Jon Batiste, Silk Sonic win big
Jon Batiste took home Album of the Year, making him the eleventh Black artist to earn the esteemed prize
From Jon Batiste to Jazmine Sullivan, the 64th Annual Grammy Awards honored the best and brightest stars in music today, and theGrio has you covered with a full winner’s list from Sunday night’s ceremony.
While the music industry spent the last year still dealing with COVID-19 and the various obstacles the pandemic created, musicians did what they do best: produce and release music to get us all through.
This year saw various artists, new and old, at the top of their game, and Sunday night’s Grammy awards was a night to celebrate all of their contributions.
Making history this year was Jon Batiste, who took home the coveted Album of the Year award for We Are. The win makes Batiste the 11th Black artist in Grammys history to win Album of the Year.
In an impassioned speech, Batiste likened his art to a “spiritual practice,” saying it is, “more than just entertainment for him.”
At the top of the show, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) earned Song of the Year for “Leave the Door Open,” kicking off the show with a bang. “Leave the Door Open” was a huge hit in 2021, making it all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Silk Sonic also took home Best R&B Performance, tying with Sullivan for her song, “Pick Up Your Feelings.” Sullivan had a big night, having won Best R&B Album for Heaux Tales.
She took time in her speech to honor Black women, saying that the album ended up being, “a safe space for Black women to tell their stories, for us to learn from each other, laugh with each other and not be exploited at the same time.” Sullivan added, “That’s what I’m most grateful for.”
Doja Cat and SZA also had a stand out moment when they won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the ceremony. Hilariously, Doja Cat almost missed the speech entirely as she ran to the bathroom ahead of the category announcement. This was the first Grammy win for both Doja Cat and SZA.
Check out the full winners list below:
Album of the Year
We Are
John Batiste
Record of the Year
“Leave the Door Open”
Silk Sonic
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Kiss Me More”
Doja Cat Featuring SZA
Best Pop Vocal Album
Sour
Olivia Rodrigo
Best R&B Album
Heaux Tales
Jazmine Sullivan
Best Rap Performance
Family Ties
Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
Best New Artist
Olivia Rodrigo
Best Country Album
Starting Over
Chris Stapleton
Song of the Year
“Leave the Door Open”
Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
Producer of the Year
Jack Antonoff
Best Comedy Album
Sincerely
Louis C.K.
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Love For Sale
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Driver’s License”
Olivia Rodrigo
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Songwrights Apothecary Lab
Esperanza Spaulding
Best Rap Song
“Jail”
Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Kanye West & Mark Williams
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Hurricane
Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby
Best Progressive R&B Album
Table for Two
Lucky Daye
Best R&B Song
“Leave the Door Open”
Silk Sonic
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Fight for You
H.E.R.
Best R&B Performance – TIE
“Leave the Door Open”
Silk Sonic
and
“Pick Up Your Feelings”
Jasmine Sullivan
Best Alternative Music Album
Daddy’s Home
St. Vincent
Best Rock Album
Medicine at Midnight
Foo Fighters
Best Rock Song
“Waiting on a War”
Foo Fighters
Best Metal Performance
The Alien
Dream Theater
Best Rock Performance
Making a Fire
Foo Fighters
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Shaw: Narrow Sea
Caroline Shaw
Best Classical Compendium
Woman Warriors – Voices of Change
Amy Andersson, conductor; Amy Andersson, Mark Mattson & Lolita Ritmanis
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Mythologies
Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann
Best Classical Instrumental Performance, Solo
Alone Together
Jennifer Koh
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Beethoven: Chello Sonatas
Yo Yo Ma
Best Choral Performance
Mahler: Symphony No. 8
Gustavo Dudamel
Best Opera Recording
Glass: Akhnaten
Producer of the Year, Classical
Judith Sherman
Best Engineered Classical Album
Chanticleer Sings Christmas
Leslie Ann Jones and Michael Romanowski
Best Spoken Word Album
Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis
Don Cheadle
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Tree Falls
Taylor Eigsti
Best Tropical Latin Album
Salswing!
Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Best Regional Mexican Music Album
A Mis 80s
Vicente Fernandez
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Origen
Juanes
Best Música Urbana Album
El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo
Bad Bunny
Best Latin Pop Album
Mendó
Alex Cuba
Best Roots Gospel Album
My Savior
Carrie Underwood
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Old Church Basement
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
Best Gospel Album
Believe For It
CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Believe For It
CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans & Mitch Wong
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Never Lost
CeCe Winans
Best Music Film
Summer of Soul
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, video director; David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent & Joseph Patel, video producers
Best Music Video
Freedom
John Batiste
Best Immersive Audio Album
Alicia
George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ann Mincieli, immersive producer
Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical
Passenger
Mike Shinoda
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Love For Sale
Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman & Billy Cumella, engineers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers
Best Historical Album
Joni Mitchell Archives, Volume 1: The Early Years
Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer
Best Album Notes
The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions
Ricky Riccardi
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
All Things Must Pass
Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison & Olivia Harrison
Best Recording Package
Pakelang
Li Jheng Han and Yu Wei
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Subconsciously
Black Coffee
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Alive
Rüfüs Du Sol
Best Raggae Album
Beauty in the Silence
Soja
Best Regional Roots Album
Kau Ka Pe’a
Kalani Pe’a
Best Contemporary Blues Album
662
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Best Traditional Blues Album
I Be Trying
Cedric Burnside
Best Bluegrass Album
My Bluegrass Heart
Béla Fleck
Best Americana Album
Native Sons
Los Lobos
Best American Roots Performance
Cry
Jon Batiste
Best Country Song
Cold
Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Younger Me
Brothers Osborne
Best Country Solo Performance
You Should Probably Leave
Chris Stapleton
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)
Chick Corea, soloist
Best Latin Jazz Album
Mirror Mirror
Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver
Christian McBride Big Band
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Skyline
Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba
Best New Age Album
Divine Tides
Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
The Edge of Longing
Vince Mendoza
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Meta Knight’s Revenge
Charlie Rosen and Jake Silervman
Best Instrumental Composition
Eberhard
Lyle Mays
Best Global Music Album
Mother Nature
Anjelique Kidjo
Best Global Musical Performance
Mohabbat
Arooj Aftab
Best Immersive Album
Soundtrack Of The American Soldier
Leslie Ann Jones, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Dan Merceruio, immersive producer (Jim R. Keene & The United States Army Field Band)
Best Song Written for Visual Media
All Eyes on Me
Bo Burnham
Bo Burnham, video director; Josh Senior, video producer
Best Musical Theater Album
The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical
Composers/Lyricists Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear
Producer Emily Bear
Best Composition Soundtrack Album For Visual Media
The United States vs. Billy Holiday
Andra Day
Compilation Producer Salaam Remi
Music Supervisor Lynn Fainchtein
Best Score Soundrack Album For Visual Media – TIE
Caros Raphael Rivera
The Queen’s Gambit
and
Jon Batiste, Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor
Soul
