The Fifteen Percent Pledge hosted a star-studded inaugural gala

Founded by Brother Vellies Creative Director Aurora James, the Fifteen Percent Pledge has channeled $10 billion to Black businesses since 2020.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 02: Aurora James speaks onstage at the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge)

Loading the player...

On Saturday, April 2, the Fifteen Percent Pledge hosted its first-ever benefit gala at the stunning Celeste Barton Forum in the New York Public Library in New York City. The star-studded “Black-tie, Black designer” event was hosted by actress-entrepreneur Nicole Ari Parker and celebrated the organization’s ongoing efforts to close the racial wealth gap. Guests included Pose‘s Dominique Jackson, supermodel and Donate My Wage founder Joan Smalls, Tamron Hall, Dapper Dan, artist Theaster Gates, supermodel Paloma Elsesser, Rosario Dawson, Laura Harrier, Allyson Felix and Selah Marley.

Aurora James speaks onstage at the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City.

Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge

Parker kicked off the night by underscoring the importance of mentorship for Black small businesses. “Learning about shelf space, end caps, and how to market your business, things like that were invaluable to me while starting [my company] Gymwrap,” said Parker.

Since its inception in June 2020, The Pledge has channeled $10 billion to Black businesses by challenging retailers to dedicate at least 15 percent of shelf space to Black-owned brands. In the past two years, over 40 percent of Black-owned businesses have closed due to COVID-19, making The Pledge even more crucial.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 02: A view of the venue during the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge)

“1.3 percent of venture capital funding went to Black-founded businesses this year,” Parker further explained. Despite those challenges, she ended on a hopeful note, reminding audiences and donors alike that Black women are opening new businesses at higher rates than other demographics. The affirmation was the perfect introduction for the night’s first honoree, Fifteen Percent Pledge founder Aurora James (above). She ascended the stage amidst the sounds of Stevie Wonder, lovely in a two-toned taffeta dress custom-designed by Christopher John Rogers.

“In that work that we had to do to find Black designers to wear to a Black tie event, it really opened some of our eyes,” said James, explaining that turning a meaningful initiative into a Black fashion celebration and fundraiser was a dream come true. “When I wrote that Instagram post in June 2020, I knew I was drawing a line in the sand,” she continued. “I could have never imagined the progress we’d make in two years.”

So far, the nonprofit has placed over 500 Black-owned businesses on the shelves of major retailers — most of which are women-founded. It’s taken some pretty intense phone calls and advocacy to get there, and there’s much more to do.

“If even more retailers take The Pledge, that $10 billion can triple and keep going from there,” said James.

Currently, The Pledge has 28 partners, including Sephora, Macy’s, Gap and West Elm. They’ve all signed contracts to tailor their business practices to level the playing field for Black designers, employees, and customers. “Black business is smart business,” said Pledge board member and founding partner of both Skims and Good American, Emma Grede. For her, disrupting the notion that Black-led businesses can’t serve everyone is key. “Consumers express their values each time they open their wallets,” she said. “The era of simply good intentions is over.”

According to James, The Pledge could direct nearly $1.4 trillion dollars to Black entrepreneurs and their communities if major retailers like Walmart, Target, Amazon, and CVS took The Pledge. “The true fear should never be stumbling forward but the paralysis of standing still and failing to act,” said James. The gala proved how joyful hard work can be.

Aurora James Aurora James attends the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge) Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker attends the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge) Iman Iman attends the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge) Dapper Dan Dapper Dan attends the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge) Joan Smalls Joan Smalls attends the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge) Paloma Elsesser Paloma Elsesser attends the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge) Laura Harrier Laura Harrier attends the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge) Rosario Dawson and Abrima Erwiah (L-R) Rosario Dawson and Abrima Erwiah attend the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge) Emma Grede Emma Grede attends the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge) Claire Sulmers Claire Sulmers attends the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge) Diarrha N'Diaye-Mbaye Diarrha N’Diaye-Mbaye attends the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge) Selah Marley Selah Marley attends the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge) Danessa Myricks Danessa Myricks attends the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge) Nancy Twine Nancy Twine attends the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge) Kendra Bracken-Ferguson Kendra Bracken-Ferguson attends the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge) Bethann Hardison Bethann Hardison attends the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge) Chris Collins Chris Collins attends the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge) Julian Addo Julian Addo attends the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge) Maya Alena Allen Maya Alena Allen attends the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge) Jameel Mohammed Jameel Mohammed attends the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge) Dominique Jackson Dominique Jackson attends the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge) Phillip Evelyn and Sophia Roe (L-R) Phillip Evelyn and Sophia Roe attend the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge) Jerome LaMaar Jerome LaMaar attends the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge) Allyson Felix Allyson Felix attends the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge) Monica Ahanonu Monica Ahanonu attends the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge) 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala – Arrivals Edvin Thompson attends the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge) Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Gabriella Karefa-Johnson attends the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge) Nikki Ogunnaike Nikki Ogunnaike attends the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge) Tamron Hall Tamron Hall attends the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge) Cheryl Mayberry McKissack and Desiree Rogers (L-R) Cheryl Mayberry McKissack and Desiree Rogers attend the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge) LaToya Williams-Belfort LaToya Williams-Belfort attends the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge) Chioma Nnadi Chioma Nnadi attends the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge) Sherri Brewer and Benjamin Bronfman Sherri Brewer and Benjamin Bronfman attend the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge) Ayo Tometi Ayo Tometi attends the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge) Julee Wilson Julee Wilson attends the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge) Jessica Cruel Jessica Cruel attends the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge) Brandon Blackwood Brandon Blackwood attends the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge) Shaneé Benjamin Shaneé Benjamin attends the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge) Nicole Bloomgarden Nicole Bloomgarden attends the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge) Dorion Renaud Dorion Renaud attends the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge) Alexis Bennett Alexis Bennett attends the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge) George Sully George Sully attends the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge) Rajni Jacques Rajni Jacques attends the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge) Chrissy Rutherford Chrissy Rutherford attends the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge) Sharifa Murdock Sharifa Murdock attends the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge) Aurora James Aurora James attends the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge)

Undeniably, one of the most beautiful moments was when Iman received the Industry Pioneer Award. In her speech, she cited IMAN Cosmetics as her greatest professional capstone but also an uphill battle. “I can only imagine how different things might have been for IMAN Cosmetics had I had an ally like The Pledge mediating between myself and the marketplace,” said Iman. “While I was able to discover a retail partner to bring my vision to life, these were still the days when the curtain existed in the marketplace; separating Black from white along with the belief that this chasm was an accepted fact in business, if not in life.”

Her message to corporations: “Before there can be success, there has to be access.”

(L-R) Nicole Bloomgarden, Chioma Nnadi, Rosario Dawson, guest, Abrima Erwiah, Sharifa Murdock, Jerome LaMaar, Antoine Phillips and Rajni Jacques attends the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City.

Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge

It was impossible to not be inspired by words from award-winning presenters like Tamron Hall and a soulful rendition of “Young Gifted and Black” by The Late Show’s Gospel Choir. The pinnacle of the night was undoubtedly when design icon Dapper Dan presented Stacey Abrams with the Inspiration Award for her work as a lawyer and voting rights activist. “Stacey Abrams is synonymous with hope,” he said. “She is the face of our country’s future if we’re lucky.”

Still, it was Dap’s reflections on his own mother and once “underground” career that really moved The Pledge’s Brand Liaison, Makeen Zachery. “He didn’t really have the benefits that come with having retail partners in terms of public mainstream brand recognition until recently,” she noted. Every day, Zachery speaks to brands about about how joining The Pledge or the organization’s Business Equity Community can help support their goals of scaling their business. Seeing them interact and engage at the gala was even more special, she said. “Brands are my primary concern and the willingness [with which] our brand owners readily connected with each other to share the wealth and knowledge was most rewarding to me.”

Christine Forbes is an award-winning multimedia journalist specializing in storytelling for digital platforms. She has over five years of experience covering arts and entertainment, social justice, style, and politics. She has contributed to Bustle, Cosmopolitan, BuzzFeed, BYRDIE, BET, and more. She also serves on Dotdash’s Anti-Bias Review Board. Christine is committed to producing inspiring, authentic content to create a better world.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!