Trae Tha Truth ‘blesses’ Houston woman robbed at gunpoint

Tanya Robertson told Click2Houston that she hasn’t been able to sleep since the incident, adding, “I haven’t been to work.”

Loading the player...

A Houston woman is getting support from Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth after being robbed at gunpoint as she walked to her home last month.

Video footage shows Tanya Robertson walking to her front door before she is accosted by a man who jumps out of a car. She threw her purse at the man, who also searched her pockets before picking up the bag and fleeing.

Traumatized, Robertson told Click2Houston that she hasn’t been able to sleep since the incident, adding, “I haven’t been to work.”

Trae Tha Truth poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)

Now, Robertson is getting help from Trae Tha Truth, who shared a photo of himself and Robertson on Instagram. “I made it to her,” he wrote in the caption. He added that he also “blessed her” and wrote that he advised the woman to start a GoFundMe because “a lot of people want to help her.”

Robertson told the news outlet that she did not know who the man is who robbed her but had a message for him, saying, “I hate that you done this to me because I don’t harm nobody. I’m not a violent person and I just want justice.”

Trae Tha Truth is known for his work in his community. Earlier this year, he spoke out about an autistic student who was attacked in a viral video, according to the Houston Chronicle.

“I would’ve lost my mind if somebody put their hands on him,” he said in February in a video on Instagram. “I know his family needs support right now.”

“They’re going through it, which I hope that ISD [Aldine Independent school district] does exactly what needs to be done and don’t ignore them. Because they do got people like myself that are going to fight with them, fight in their corner.”

Trae Tha Truth then surprised the boy by taking him shopping and to his ice cream store, the Howdy Homemade Ice Cream Shop, where he hires employees with special needs.

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!”