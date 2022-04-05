Whoopi Goldberg says Will Smith’s career will ‘be fine’ following Oscars slap

Netflix and Sony hit the brakes on two of Smith's films after he slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Oscars.

In the wake of Will Smith’s film projects being put on hold after he slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Oscars, Whoopi Goldberg says his career will recover.

On Monday’s episode of The View, Goldberg and her co-hosts were discussing the news that two companies have slowed down the development of films Smith was attached to star in — Netflix’s Fast and Loose, and Sony’s Bad Boys 4. Goldberg insisted that Smith’s career will snap back in the long run.

“Some of Will Smith’s future projects are in question. The question is does he have a path back? Yes, of course he does,” Goldberg said. “He’ll be fine, he’ll be back. No worries.”

CAN WILL SMITH'S CAREER RECOVER FROM SLAP? After the actor resigned from the academy and some of his future projects are reportedly in question following the #Oscars incident, #TheView co-hosts discuss his path forward.

Co-host Ana Navarro stated that there are more pressing matters to discuss, offering Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and wife Virginia “Ginni” Thomas’ possible attachment to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection as an example. Despite being fed up with the Oscars topic, Navarro did state that this one incident by Smith should not negate decades of his positive work.

“He’s had over 30 years of a career, where he’s had a very positive image, been a positive role model, he’s been very philanthropic, he’s done all sorts of things,” Navarro said. “None of us should be judged by our worst moment. We should be judged by our entire career.”

Goldberg concurred with Navarro, saying that the art should be separated from the artist, otherwise, “none of us can be artists.”

“Everyone of us steps in poo at some point,” Goldberg continued.

Since slapping Rock in the face during the Oscars after Rock said a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on April 1.

The Academy is still conducting a review of the incident and will reveal any decisions on further disciplinary action against Smith in the coming weeks.

