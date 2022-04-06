Naturi Naughton marries boyfriend Xavier ‘Two’ Lewis

The couple reportedly met through Naughton's 'Power' co-star Omari Hardwick.

Naturi Naughton tied the knot over the weekend in a star-studded wedding in Atlanta.

Photo: Getty Images

As reported by E! Online, the Queens star wed singer Xavier “Two” Lewis on April 2 at the St. Regis Buckhead Atlanta. The milestone comes after a year of dating, with Xavier proposing in December 2020. The couple met through Naughton’s Power co-star Omari Hardwick, who served as the best man. Fellow cast members Sinqua Walls and LaLa Anthony also attended the nuptials.

The lavish wedding ceremony was officiated by Montell Jordan in front of more than 200 family members and close friends, including actress Teyonah Parris, Breakfast Club co-host Angela Yee and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shamea Morton. During the reception, R&B icon Tevin Campbell performed.

LaLa Anthony caught the bouquet and gushed about it on social media.

“Now what are the chances of me catching the bouquet at @naturi4real & @twolewis_ beautiful wedding this weekend??” Anthony captioned a photo of the moment. “WE OUTSIIDDDEEEEEE OR NAH? somebody tell me what we doing?!!”

Naughton explained in a recent interview with ESSENCE why she kept Lewis’ identity a secret during their courtship.

“For me it was important to be cautious about sharing it, especially at the beginning of our engagement, so we could focus on that bonding time,” she said. “Sometimes in the industry people put their opinions on things and make you feel like you need their opinion, and I don’t.”

In the same interview, Lewis explained why he enforced a one-year “no-sex” rule while getting to know the actress.

“I have that one-year rule where I want to build a friendship and build something I could see lasting for a long time,” he told the publication. “I was very impressed that she waited this time out. We learned each other, prayed with each other, went to church with each other, and just developed this real foundation and connection and friendship.”

Naughton added, “I had to accept that the same way women have standards, men, especially a good man, do too.”

“The way he emphasized our relationship with God, our relationship with ourselves, just being able to do things that weren’t about the physical, sex or things like that, it let me know he wanted to dig deeper and get to know me on a spiritual and an emotional level. That was how I got more comfortable because I started to see, ‘Wait a minute. This ain’t just for boyfriend time, this is a setup for a husband,’” she continued.

Naughton shares 4-year-old daughter Zuri with her ex-boyfriend, known simply as Ben. Lewis made sure to involve the child when he proposed to her mother.

“I wanted to make sure Zuri knows how she should be cared for and loved for the future,” he said. “I want her to have her standards high when she gets older so knows what to accept.”

The couple’s Essence interview marked the first time Naughton revealed Lewis’ identity to her fans.

