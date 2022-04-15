Reality Roundup: ‘The Kardashians’ feature Kim and Kanye, Garcelle dishes on ‘RHOBH’ drama

Also on Bravo, Karen Huger's highly anticipated spin-off is set to debut Easter Sunday

From the highly anticipated premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu to a fabulous (and tea-filled) appearance from Garcelle Beauvais on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen, theGrio is back with your Reality Roundup of the week.

The Kardashians are back

After “Keeping Up” for over a decade, the Kardashians ended their popular E! Network show last year. As many wondered what the family empire would do next, they swiftly announced a massive deal with Hulu, continuing their reign on reality TV while ushering themselves into the streaming era. With Kim, Kanye, and the gang in the headlines more than ever, fans have eagerly awaited their new series, The Kardashians, and they finally got a glimpse in Thursday’s premiere episode.

Kim Kardashian attends the Los Angeles premiere of “The Kardashians” at Goya Studios on April 7, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA)

A primary thread throughout the premiere is the new chapters for the family, including Kourtney’s new relationship with Travis Barker, Kylie Jenner’s second pregnancy, and of course, Kim’s new life after divorcing Kanye West. However, despite their breakup, Kim makes it clear the two are still very much family, even turning to him during a dramatic moment.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards on Nov. 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards )

The episode takes a turn when the reality star is threatened by someone who claims to have “unreleased footage” of her sex tape with Ray J from 2003. After an intense conversation with her lawyers, Kim confides in Kanye saying, “Over my dead body is this s— going to happen to me again.” Overcome with emotion, she says she ultimately wants to protect her kids. “I just want it gone. This is not going to f— with me.”

In a confessional, Kardashian reveals what West said to comfort her. “He was like ‘Listen, you have the power,” she explained, “Nothing will cancel you. Stop worrying about the public perception, you know who you are.'”

Garcelle vs. Erika Jayne

The season 12 trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills only just dropped, but the drama is heating up before the show has even aired. On Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen, Garcelle Beauvais spilled some tea on the new season, dishing on the tension between her and fellow housewife Erika Jayne.

Garcelle Beauvais (L) discusses her book “Love Me As I Am” on April 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

When Cohen asked the reality star who “dives deepest into Jaynes’s drama,” Beauvais immediately responded, “Me!” The two had gone back and forth on social media, beginning when Beauvais unfollowed her. Beauvais says that Jayne “hurt her feelings the most” this season. Check out the segment below:

A Karen Huger Easter

As theGrio previously reported, the Grande Dame of Potomac, Karen Huger, earned her first official spin-off at Bravo. The Real Housewives of Potomac star is taking viewers to Surry County, Virginia, in The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion. While the trailer dropped last month, the show is finally premiering on Easter Sunday.

Huger told Entertainment Tonight how the series came to be. “Fans wanted to know more about my family, and in order to do that, I had to tap into my extended family, and that’s how this came about. We were talking about a family reunion, and of course, because I’m on the platform with Bravo as a housewife, they were going to follow that natural progression, that natural storyline. And hence, we’ve got Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion. Hello!”

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion premieres this Sunday on Bravo at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

