Rumors of A$AP Rocky cheating on Rihanna revealed as untrue

Although Black Twitter went into an uproar over the rumors that Rocky was cheating on Rihanna with designer Amina Muaddi, the rumor was dispelled by Muaddi herself.

Black Twitter went into a frenzy this week after a rumor surfaced that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had broken up. The word was out that Rocky had stepped out on his relationship with the Savage X Fenty founder with one of the company’s designers.

An unconfirmed report said that Rihanna broke it off with Rocky after catching him cheating with Amina Muaddi, a shoe designer for Savage X Fenty. As word began to spread, social media exploded until Muaddi stated on Friday via Instagram that the rumor wasn’t true.

The timing of the rumor may have contributed to the strong reaction. Earlier this week, Vogue released its new cover with Rihanna where the “Umbrella” singer spoke about her relationship with the Harlem rapper.

“What I love the most about us? Transparency with everything: how we’re feeling, what our goals are, what our fears and insecurities are,” Rihanna said of Rocky. “The vulnerability to be able to say what you feel about each other.” Rihanna, 34, and Rocky, 33, born Rakim Athelaston Mayers, were long-time friends before they began dating more than a year ago.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show on June 21, 2018 in Paris, France.

After the rumors began days after the Vogue article came out, fans defended their fave, questioning both Muaddi and Rocky.

Me trying to find a reliable source to confirm the Rihanna and Asap Rocky drama pic.twitter.com/Jsj43JyWgg — Kate (@KateThornley3) April 14, 2022

Many felt that Rocky had made a huge mistake:

Others used the rumor to comically address Drake’s documented love for Rihanna:

Drake running to Twitter to confirm that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky RiRi broke up.#MusicWithDMEpic.twitter.com/9jQWODFeEf — El Don 🇳🇦 (@el_dme_363) April 14, 2022

But after the rumors reached a fever pitch, Muaddi came forward to set things straight. On Friday, she denied any wrongdoing in a post on her Instagram story.



“I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile,” Muaddi wrote. “I initially assumed that this fake gossip – fabricated with such malicious intent – would not be taken seriously.”

Muaddi continued, “However in the last 24h I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off-limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life.”

The designer ended her statement with, “Therefore I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for. While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best-dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business – I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend!”

