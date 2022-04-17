Texas news anchor Shatanya Clarke dies at 27 following brain cancer battle￼

Remembered for her "bigger-than-life spirit," Clarke was a passionate volunteer and mentor in the Wichita Falls community, according to those who knew her.

News anchor Shatanya Clarke of NBC-affiliated KFDX-TV in Wichita Falls, Texas, has died following a battle with brain cancer.

As reported by Texoma’s FOX, Clarke, 27, died at her home on Thursday following more than a year of treatment for a myxoid mesenchymal tumor. The broadcast presenter and reporter openly shared updates about her journey on her YouTube series, Shatanya’s ‘Road to Recovery‘.

Born in Jamaica, Clarke studied at HBCU Florida A&M University, participating in the Black-founded sorority Zeta Phi Beta, per the outlet.

Clarke earned a role as a broadcast anchor for KFDX in 2021, three years after the station welcomed her to the news reporting staff in August 2018, per reports.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Clarke anchored KFDX’s weekly “Helping the Helpers” series, each Wednesday fundraising for local charities and sharing stories of community organizations that have made a positive impact.

Outside of work, Clarke volunteered for the Junior League of Wichita Falls and partnered with Brandon Cooper, photojournalist for the station, to co-launch an annual “Soups and Socks” fundraiser for homeless service provider Faith Mission in Wichita Falls, according to KFDX.

Clarke’s additional community involvement included mentoring youth at Booker T. Washington Elementary School in Wichita Falls and serving as a board member for the nonprofit Child Care Partners, per the outlet.

Clarke was diagnosed with the brain tumor in September 2020 at the age of 25, after a series of what she thought were severe migraines, she said in her YouTube series. She remained optimistic about her ongoing treatments throughout her fight, the outlet reported.

During the series’ final episode, Clarke shared: “I’ve come to accept that my life turned out exactly as it was designed, or destined to be. Whether I like it or not, whether I understand the reason or not, I cannot change the things in my past. I can only control my present, and possibly make choices that positively affect my future.”

“Shatanya was a bigger-than-life spirit,” said Adam P. Bradshaw, news director for KFDX. “Her wit and personality could brighten anyone’s day. She had a passion for telling stories in a way that really hit home. To say our family and this community will miss her is the understatement of the year.”

According to the outlet, services for Clarke are pending.

