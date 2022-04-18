Ludacris to receive honorary degree from Georgia State University

The three-time Grammy winner will receive an honorary Bachelor of Science in Music Management from the college he attended in the 1990s.

Ludacris will receive an honorary degree from Georgia State University (GSU). The school announced the three-time Grammy-winning rapper/actor will receive it at the spring 2022 commencement ceremony.

The “Stand Up” rapper is receiving the honorary Bachelor of Science in Music Management for his “support of Georgia State’s creative media arts and law programs, his substantial commitment to the metro Atlanta community, and his nationwide philanthropic endeavors,” according to the school’s official statement.

Ludacris at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“This is a dream come true for me,” said Ludacris in a statement. “Georgia State helped me get my start and I am so honored and excited to share this milestone with the world.”

Ludacris has long-running ties with GSU. He attended the college as an undergrad in the 1990s before landing a recording contract with Def Jam Records and becoming a rap superstar. Although he didn’t graduate, he has maintained ties to the university. He began mentoring students at GSU’s Creative Media Industries Institute (CMII) and College of Law after becoming an artist-in-residence in 2019.

His first five solo albums on Def Jam are certified platinum or more by the RIAA. He’s had 29 Top 10 singles on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop chart as a solo and a guest artist, and starred in numerous films, including the 2004 Oscar-winning Crash, and six installments of the Fast & Furious franchise.

GSU President M. Brian Blake says he’s “excited to honor [Ludacris] as a member of the Panther family,” citing his commitment to the students as well as his charity work in Atlanta. The “Roll Out” MC founded The Ludacris Foundation in 2001, as a way to serve youth and families in urban communities.

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 21: Ludacris performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

“We are proud that Chris Bridges got his start at Georgia State,” Blake said in a statement. “He has gone on to become a cultural and philanthropic icon, representing Atlanta and giving back in many ways.”

The spring 2022 commencement for GSU will take place on May 4 at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. The ceremony will be open to the public as well as live-streamed on GSU’s website.

