Steph Curry stars in TV spot for Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’

The spot is inspired by 'one of the most terrifying scenes' in the upcoming horror flick

Loading the player...

The next Jordan Peele classic is on the way, and Steph Curry has officially joined the project…well, sort of. The basketball star appears in a brand new TV spot for the film, teasing the film with suspense (and a bit of humor.)

As theGrio previously reported, Jordan Peele’s latest film, Nope, will hit theaters this summer. While details about the plot are still under wraps, the trailer makes it appear like some iteration of an alien invasion, with Peele reuniting with his Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya in a leading role.

The project also stars Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott, Barbie Ferreira, and Brandon Perea. The latest teaser, however, features none of the confirmed cast and instead features NBA star Steph Curry.

Stephen Curry is interviewed on the red carpet on April 1, 2019, in Oakland, California. (Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for Facebook)

In the spot, Curry walks into a barn, only this time the inside of the barn is a basketball court. As he begins to do his thing and shoot some hoops, the power goes out and he hears a mysterious noise outside. When he drops his basketball, he follows it outside before it’s swept away by a mysterious force.

Curry takes one look at the flying ball and has one thing to say: “Nope.” Per the press release, the short is, “inspired by one of the most terrifying moments in the film.”

This teaser was built by Monkeypaw Productions, Peele’s production company, in collaboration with FrameWork Studio and Universal. It premiered during the NBA playoffs game on Saturday, exclusively on ABC and ESPN.

Check out the spot below:

Nope is Peele’s first film since Us, which like Get Out, earned rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

The film will debut in theaters July 22.

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!