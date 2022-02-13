Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ horror trailer teases alien invasion

"Y'all ready?" Peele asked before tweeting the trailer for "Nope."

Jordan Peele has given the first sneak peek of his anticipated new horror flick, Nope.

The Oscar award-winning filmmaker shared the first teaser of the new sci-fi and horror flick on Sunday. He teased fans just ahead of the Super Bowl with a trailer that stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Michael Wincott, Barbie Ferreira, and Brandon Perea.

Peele whetted the appetites of his fans with the tweet “Y’all ready?” and delivered.

The trailer opens up with Kaluuya and Palmer’s characters working on a Black-owned horse training ranch in Hollywood and dreaming of making it big. However, paranormal activity soon begins to take hold. Some of the humans take it as a sign of a “bad miracle.”

Nope is the eagerly anticipated follow-up to Peele’s 2019 blockbuster Us, the horror movie about a family terrorized by doppelgangers. Nope reunites Peele and Kaluuya, the star of 2017’s Get Out, the hit film which examined race relations.

Peele first announced his saddle adventure last July and described it as a “new terror” from his prolific mind. Palmer exclusively shared with HollywoodLife in October that she was among the legion of those enthralled by his work. She said she slid into his DMs before being cast in Nope.

“What is so funny is I realized that when I started doing Nope, I went to Jordan Peele’s messages. For whatever reason why, and I see in the messages that I had messaged him a year ago saying, ‘Hey, it would be a dream to work with you. I would love to get the opportunity to maybe one day. Thank you for everything you’re doing’,” she told HollywoodLife at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Los Angeles on Oct. 2. “And then a year or two years later, I’m doing Nope.”

Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer (Credit: Universal Pictures)

More recently, Euphoria’s Ferreira also spoke to NJ.com about her love of Peele’s work.

“I am a huge Jordan Peele fan,” she said. “He is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of artist and genius. And he’s so nice, too. He’s just so sweet and so good at what he does. It’s so exciting.”

Ferreira told the outlet that fans will not be disappointed once they are able to buy a ticket for themselves.

“I’m so excited for it to come out. I think people are going to love it. As he always does, Jordan Peele makes the most amazing pieces of art. They’re not even movies. They’re incredibly cerebral and fun and scary, gorgeous masterpieces. That’s like the highlight of my life, working with him. I’m so lucky to be a part of that cast in my own little way,” she said.

Nope is set to be released in theaters on July 22.

