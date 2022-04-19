Arkansas cultural center honors 50 years of hip-hop with pop-up exhibition

The exhibit, 'And the Beat Don't Stop: 50 Years of Hip-Hop,' is free to the public at Little Rock's Mosaic Templars Cultural Center.

Loading the player...

An Arkansas cultural center is celebrating the upcoming 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a special pop-up exhibition featuring artwork and artifacts commemorating the culture.

Little Rock’s Mosaic Templars Cultural Center is hosting “And the Beat Don’t Stop: 50 Years of Hip-Hop,” according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. The pop-up exhibition, curated by Courtney Bradford, opened on April 7, with an opening event featuring break dancers, graffiti art, poetry, and a live DJ duel.

Run-DMC backstage at the Grammy Awards, New York, New York, March 2, 1987. Left to right, Joe Simmons (Run) Jason Mizell (Jam Master Jay) (1965 – 2002), and Darryl McDaniels (DMC). (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The exhibition features artifacts taken from a traveling exhibit, courtesy of the National Hip-Hop Museum’s Pop Up Experience and locally sponsored by The Design Group, with shadowboxes representing different artists, like Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Ice Cube. Inside the shadowboxes are photos, records, and awards.

Also included in the exhibit are special sneakers – Adidas and Patrick Ewings – signed by artists. Some kicks were customized with the faces of late hip hop legends like Biz Markie and Digital Underground frontman Shock G.

Visitors can see examples of old-school hip-hop fashion in the form of two mannequins adorned in outfits popularized by Run DMC —Adidas tracksuits, Kangol hats, and gold rope chains — with one positioned at a DJ booth, the Democrat-Gazette reports.

The official 50th anniversary of hip-hop, as signified by DJ Kool Herc’s after-school party in the Bronx in August 1973, is still a year away, but Bradford wanted to honor the milestone.

“Around this time last year, I was trying to think of what was going to be like the next big thing,” Bradford said to the Democrat-Gazette. “I saw that the 50th anniversary of hip-hop was coming up; it’s actually in 2023. But I kind of wanted to give it a head start. And it’s funny how it all worked out with me wanting to do this exhibit.”

Bradford said the exhibition is as much about the people who embraced hip-hop culture as much as it is about the artists who created it.

“Some people grew up in a hip-hop culture,” Bradford said. “I grew up in it a little bit, but people [for whom] this is for real; what they live, eat and breathe — it’s almost like an homage to them, and to celebrate the culture, the hip-hop culture. I’m really excited about this.”

“And the Beat Don’t Stop: 50 Years of Hip-Hop” is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center. The exhibition will be displayed until July 7 and is open to the public with free admission.

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!