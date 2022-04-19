‘Basketball Wives’ drops season 10 preview

The tenth season features veteran castmembers reuniting with MVPs from seasons past

Basketball Wives is back. That’s right, the popular reality series returns for season 10 on VH1 next month.

A tenth season is a major milestone for any television series, but especially in reality TV. By the looks of the teaser, season 10 will deliver what fans have come to love.

The cast is truly a group of ‘all-stars,’ as veterans Jennifer Williams, Jackie Christie, and Malaysia Pargo are joined by various previous cast members, per E! Online. Those returning include Angel Brinks, Brandi Maxiell, DJ Duffey, Brooke Bailey, and Brittish Williams.

The official teaser reintroduces fans to the ladies, promising a season that “will change the game as you know it.” A significant moment teased in the clip is Brandi and Malaysia’s reunion. The two have not seen each other in three years, making it a must-see moment in the season.

Jackie summarizes season 10 in her no BS way, saying, “We got to keep it motherf—- 100…in this Basketball Wives world, all that kumbaya s— goes out the window.”

Angel has to catch viewers up on, including her pregnancy with Roccstar from Love & Hip Hop Hollywood. Not everyone in the friend group is a fan of the couple, which brings Angel to ask in a clip, “Why are you having a conversation about my relationship?”

\Shaunie O’Neal attends the grand opening of Shaquille’s At L.A. Live at LA Live on March 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Shaunie O’Neal, Basketball Wives creator, former star, and ex-wife of Shaquille O’ Neal shared a statement on the upcoming season, obtained by Deadline. “I cannot say how proud I am to have created and produced such a successful television franchise with VH1,” she shared. “Basketball Wives has gone above and beyond my wildest dreams. How awesome is it to say, ‘Tune in to Season 10? 10?!’”

Basketball Wives returns May 16 at 8:00 p.m. on VH1.

