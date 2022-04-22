Simone Biles says ‘wedding planning is going pretty good’

In an exclusive interview, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist also talked about fiancé Jonathan Owens' proposal.

Star gymnast Simone Biles is excitedly sharing details about her upcoming nuptials to NFL player Jonathan Owens.

In an exclusive interview with People, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist confirmed that the ceremony will be in 2023. “Right now, wedding planning is going pretty good,” Biles told the magazine. “I feel like I’ve only become stressed out within the last week, trying to choose a venue and stuff like that, because there are so many great places to get married, and I feel like that’s a really big decision.”

Biles added that she is still looking for the right venue to “bring my vision to life.”

Simone Biles attends the 6th Annual InStyle Awards on November 15, 2021, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

As previously reported by theGrio, Biles posed for photos in Los Angeles at Galia Lahav bridal shop, where she chose two gowns for her big day. In her interview with People, she said, “I already have my dresses, so that’s good, because it takes a while to get into production and stuff like that.”

The Olympian, who made an appearance on the final episode of black-ish this week, also told People more details about her engagement, saying that she was “actually very surprised” when Owens proposed. “I didn’t know it was coming. He’s very good at secrets.”

Biles said the couple went to a restaurant for Valentine’s Day and that there was a photographer present, adding, “which now I know he set it up.”

She said she started wondering if Owens, who plays for the Houston Texans, was about to propose. “I started shaking really bad because then I was like, ‘Wait, hold up. What if he proposes?’ But I didn’t want to get my hopes up … and then he did it,” she says. “And I was just like, I kind of had a feeling, but I wasn’t sure.”

Her instinct was right. Owens proposed and Biles later posted pictures from the big night on Instagram, calling her answer “THE EASIEST YES.” She added: “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ.”

Biles is currently promoting her first signature collection with Athleta Girl. The Olympic gold medalist’s new, limited-edition clothing line is for girls ages 6-12.

