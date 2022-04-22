‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ moves to 2023

The highly anticipated sequel will reunite viewers with Miles Morales five years after the first film premiered

Spider-Man fans are gonna have to wait a little longer to see more of Miles Morales. The highly anticipated sequel to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now releasing in 2023.

The success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse had fans patiently waiting to see what lies next for the animated series. After two official sequels were announced, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II, the first sequel was shifted to June 2023, Deadline reported. The film was set to debut in theaters this October with the sequel slated for March 2024.

While Sony did not release an official reason as to why the project was pushed, Christopher Miller, the film’s writer and producer, tweeted about it. He wrote in his post, “More time to make it great,” along with a spider emoji.

More time to make it great 🕷 — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) April 21, 2022

Shameik Moore attends the “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse” premiere at Regency Village Theatre on Dec. 1, 2018 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images)

As theGrio previously reported, the Spider-Verse sequel was expected to introduce even more characters from the popular comic book world. Issa Rae, fresh off the end of Insecure, is set to voice Spider-Woman in the film.

Rae, a self-proclaimed fan, told Variety in an interview once, “I’m not going to block any blessings but I am tired of them ’cause I’m a huge [fan]. Since the third grade, I’ve loved Spider-Man, comic books, memorabilia, everything.”

A view of the atmosphere at the SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE panel during New York Comic Con on Oct. 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

The Spider-Verse sequels are just one of many Spider-Man-related projects Sony is betting on for the future. The studio has already announced Madame Web, set for 2023, which stars Euphoria‘s Sydney Sweeney and Dakota Johnson. The third sequel to Venom is reportedly on its way as well.

In 2019, the smash hit took home an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. In The Verge‘s review at the time, they wrote, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a raucous, smart, self-referential adventure. The comics-inspired visuals are stunning, and the emotional coming-of-age story is relevant and inspiring, even as it acknowledges the many Spider-Man movies that have come before it.”

