Ne-Yo marries wife Crystal Renay again following brief split

The R&B crooner and his once-estranged spouse exchanged wedding vows in an elaborate Las Vegas ceremony this weekend.

R&B crooner Ne-Yo and his once-estranged wife Crystal Renay exchanged wedding vows for a second time in an elaborate ceremony in Las Vegas this weekend. The couple had separated in March 2020 and planned to divorce, then they reconciled a month later. TMZ reports the singer credited the pandemic for saving their marriage.

The couple exchanged vows in front of friends and family Sunday on a rooftop at Resorts World, followed by a lavish reception in a room filled with over 10,000 roses. According to the report, their wedding cake was eight feet tall and had four different flavors — including salty caramel, chocolate and pumpkin.

R&B singer Ne-Yo (right) and wife Crystal Renay (left) are shown at “The Ultimate Big Game Experience” in February in Beverly Hills. (Photo: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Entertainment Tonight writes that Renay was dressed in an extravagant wedding gown bearing a lengthy train and veil, while the three-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter and performer was dapperly donning a stylish tuxedo.

“This weekend means the world to me,” the bride said in a video capturing the happy couple returning to their suite after they got re-hitched. “Everything that it’s about, everything that it is and the fact that I get to do it with you. I love you forever and always a million times, a million years. I will always choose you.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, the ceremony comes nearly a year after the birth of the couple’s third child, Isabella. They have two older sons, 6-year-old Shaffer and 3-year-old Roman. Ne-Yo also has an 11-year-old daughter, Madilyn, and a 10-year-old son, Mason, with ex Monyetta Shaw.

Ne-Yo and Renay first married in 2016.

Earlier this year, Ne-Yo hosted the Urban One Honors, a celebration of Black music in America.

“The people being honored, you have Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, you have Gamble and Huff, you have Jennifer Hudson, you have Timbaland — these are people who at one point or another in my life, played a part in the creation of Ne-Yo,” he told ET’s Kevin Frazier. “Gamble and Huff, that’s my mother’s generation of music, and that’s kind of my first [experience] learning to love what music is. Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, anything Mike, anything Janet, anything Prince.”

“They had their fingerprints on it, and this is the music that kind of taught me how to sing,” Ne-Yo admitted. “This is where I became comfortable with my voice.”

