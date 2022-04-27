Trailer drops for ‘I’m Charlie Walker’ starring Mike Colter

TheGrio has an exclusive look at the upcoming film based on the true story of a San Francisco entrepreneur set to hit theaters this June

Get ready for I’m Charlie Walker. The upcoming film from Shout Studios will debut this June, and theGrio has an exclusive look at the trailer for the film starring Mike Colter of Luke Cage fame.

I’m Charlie Walker is based on the true story of trucking and construction entrepreneur Charlie Walker, played by Colter, “who, against all odds, was able to secure one of the most lucrative contracts to clean the coastline after a massive oil spill threatened much of the San Francisco Bay,” the official synopsis explains.

“With only three trucks, an incredible work ethic and a whole lot of heart, the film recounts the racial discrimination Walker endured as he tries to save the coastline all while fighting institutional racism from the very company that hired him in the first place.”

Safiya Fredericks and Mike Colter star in I’M CHARLIE WALKER, (Shout! Studios and FAMM Films)

The official trailer takes viewers right into the story, promising that it’s Walker’s way, “or the highway.” Responding to someone questioning his ability to be the contractor tasked to clean up the coastline, Colter, as Walker, declares in the clip, “what, ’cause I’m Black?”

Mike Colter and former San Francisco Mayor Willie L. Brown, Jr. in ‘I’m Charlie Walker’ (Shout! Studios and FAMM Films)

Mayor Willie L. Brown, Jr., the American politician who would become the first Black mayor of San Francisco, also appears in the film.

“I was a witness to Charlie Walker’s amazing story of grit and determination in the face of adversity as it unfolded in San Francisco back in 1971,” he shared. “To finally see his triumphant life story hit the big screen with a major motion picture brings a huge smile to my face.”

Watch the trailer above.

I’m Charlie Walker premieres in theaters on June 10.

