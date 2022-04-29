Principal at Texas middle school responds to racist bullying allegations

Black students have been branded as “monkeys” on an Instagram page created by other students at the school.

Loading the player...

Parents of Black students at a middle school in Lubbock, Texas are speaking out about their children being racially harassed, taunted, and bullied by their white peers.

Black students have reportedly been branded as “monkeys” on a recent Instagram page created by students at the school titled “LBMS Monkeys.” The page was taken down on April 23rd, according to The Daily Beast.

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

“They even went to the extent of getting a sound on their phone of a whip when they walk past the kids and they’ll play it in their ear,” said parent Anthony Yharbrough, whose son attends Laura Bush Middle School.

“It’s appalling and disgusting,” said LBMS Principal Kyle Hendrix in a statement Wednesday. “That is not a reflection of my beliefs, Laura Bush Middle School’s beliefs or Lubbock Cooper ISD’s beliefs. When any situation is brought to our attention, you know, immediately we go into an investigation, find out the facts, and apply the appropriate discipline when necessary.”

“We are known for being a Pirate family and taking care of one another,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shardae McGaha said she and her husband chased away kids who were making monkey noises on her property, Everything Lubbock reports.

“I want them to be able to go to school and not have to worry about being bullied, name calling, whipping sounds in their ear,” she said. “We want them to be able to focus on their next test, or their next assignment.”

“Are we a perfect school or perfect district? No, nobody is,” Principal Hendrix said. “We have to always evolve and address needs as they come. We love every child in this district. They’re here to get an education and we want to do everything we can to support that.”

Lubbock-Cooper ISD said in a statement to families last week: “There is no place for racism, hatred, or harassment at Laura Bush Middle School or in the Lubbock-Cooper community as a whole. This behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. As a district, it is our responsibility to ensure that all students feel welcome, safe, and loved while at school.”

The district also noted that it has “scheduled professional development trainings for Laura Bush Middle School staff members and are in the process of researching speakers to address the Laura Bush Middle School student body regarding matters of racial discrimination.”

Parents of students who have been bullied say school officials have failed to enforce its policy against bullying.

“LCISD is committed to providing a positive learning environment for all students that enhances personal safety and promotes respect, dignity, and equality among students,” the district’s website says.

It’s unclear if the students responsible for creating the vile Instagram page were properly disciplined.

​TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!