Dwayne Haskins’ widow, parents honor him on what would have been his 25th birthday 

Kalabrya Haskins shared a poem on social media, writing: "King Wayne, God decided Simba needed a halo, instead of a crown for his mane."

On what would have been the 25th birthday of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, his widow and parents released acknowledgments to mark the occasion.

According to People, Haskins’ widow, Kalabrya Haskins, shared a poem on social media Tuesday, writing, “King Wayne, God decided Simba needed a halo, instead of a crown for his mane. Life without you here brings so much pain. But today we celebrate your 25th reign.”

“Your light was so bright, words can’t begin to explain … How proud I am of the man you became,” she continued. “Humbled to experience the angel Heaven just gained. My twin flame. I vow to always honor your name. Until we unite after this life again, Your soulmate, lover, & best friend.”

As previously reported, Haskins was killed on April 9 after being struck by a car as he walked across an interstate to buy gas, an incident that remains under investigation.

Kalabrya Haskins shared photos from the couple’s wedding and a text message from her husband, in which he wrote, “You have made me feel so empowered so special and I hope I make you feel the same way. I have a new confidence now because of the love you give me. I love every second I get to spend with you.”

“I just love showering you with love and reassurance because nobody or anything will stop me from being the man of your dreams and the husband of your household,” he continued. “I love you more than life babe.”

Haskins’ parents, Tamara and Dwayne Haskins, Sr., have launched The Haskins Family Foundation, which will establish a scholarship fund in honor of the Steelers star.

On their website, they wrote, “Tamara and Dwayne Haskins, Sr. established Haskins Family Foundation in April 2021 to expand the family’s commitment to giving back. The Haskins family has been serving the community for more than 30 years, from NJ to VA, as emergency responders, volunteering with community-based organizations, churches, non-profits, and participating in service trips.”

The foundation honors the younger Haskins’ memory with the slogan, “When you smile, I smile.”

