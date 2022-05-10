Warner Music Group celebrates success of first HBCU immersion program

WMG HBCU Immersion Program gave 32 HBCU students opportunities to enter the music industry during its inaugural year.

Warner Music Group is reveling in the success of its inaugural run of the WMG HBCU Immersion Program. The company launched the program in collaboration with Culture Creators.

The program was created as an advanced pipeline for exceptional students of historically Black colleges and universities to make an impact in the music industry. Out of 150 applicants, 32 students were selected for its first run.

“As a proud HBCU alum, I am thrilled about the creation of WMG’s HBCU Immersion Program,” said Dr. Maurice Stinnett, WMG’s Global Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

“HBCU’s are full of talent, brilliance, and creativity — everything we need in the next generation of leaders in the music industry. I’m so proud to offer this training opportunity in partnership with Culture Creators, which I know will further strengthen the leadership, skills, and innovation of these amazing students.”

The six-week program was built around five state-of-the-art learning modules from the immersive Culture Creators curriculum: Data Science, Business Development, A&R, Marketing, and Administration & Licensing. After participating in guest panels, weekly live virtual sessions, and other interactive learning activities, the students were able to apply for a paid position with Warner Music Group’s Summer Emerging Talent Associate Program.

While at the Summer Emerging Talent Associate Program, students gained hands-on experience with Warner’s subsidiary labels while receiving housing subsidies for relocation to New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. The subsidiaries include Atlantic Records, Rhino Records, Warner Records, Warner Music Nashville, Warner Chappell, and WMX.

“It’s an honor to be able to support the growth of programs within our industry that create hands-on learning and give access to real-life opportunities,” said Kevin Weaver, president of Atlantic Records.

“Through the program we also get to know these young adults personally, giving Warner Music Group the ability to tap into the next generation of future leaders at the ground floor. From here the potential opportunities are truly endless for all.”

Applications for the second run of the WMG HBCU Immersion Program will open in January 2023. The program is open to HBCU college juniors, seniors, or graduate students.

