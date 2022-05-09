Anthony Anderson graduates from Howard University

The 51-year-old actor received his bachelor's degree from Howard's Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts.

Loading the player...

Congratulations are in order for Anthony Anderson. The Black-ish star is now a graduate of Howard University.

Anderson received his degree at Howard’s commencement ceremony on May 7. The 11-time Emmy nominee earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) from Howard’s Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. The 51-year-old posted numerous photos from the graduation on his Instagram page.

The posts feature Anderson opening his degree, standing with his fellow graduates at the commencement ceremony in Washington D.C. dressed in his cap and gown, and standing on stage to retrieve his degree. He is also shown posing with Phylicia Rashad, actress and dean of Howard’s Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts, and Howard alumna Taraji P. Henson.

Anthony Anderson attends the “Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary” Premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at Radio City Music Hall on June 19, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

To quote Biggie Smalls, “IT WAS ALL A DREAM!” Words can’t begin to describe the emotional roller coaster I’m on right now. It’s literally been 30 years in the making,” Anderson wrote in the caption of his graduation post. “Yesterday was a full-circle moment. It’s never too late! Things happen when they’re supposed to happen!”

Anderson went on to thank the people who helped him reach this milestone, including his son, who Anderson said was the one who inspired him to return to college once he was accepted to the HBCU. “I’d like to thank Dr. Wayne Fredrick, Dean Phylicia Rashad, Dean Denise Saunders Thomas and Courtney Bless Long for helping to make this happen for me! It takes a village.”

“This is just the beginning,” Anderson ended.

The degree comes just as Anderson’s seven-time NAACP Award-winning run on ABC’s Black-ish aired its series finale last month after a successful eight-season run. Anderson is starring in NBC’s reboot of Law and Order, where he is reprising his role as Det. Kevin Bernard. The relaunch began airing in February.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!