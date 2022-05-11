Disney+ releases ‘Rise’ trailer about the Antetokounmpo brothers

The film debuts exclusively on Disney+ and follows NBA champions the Antetokounmpo brothers

Disney+ may just have the next great sports film. The streaming service dropped the trailer for its latest movie, Rise, which is set to follow the Antetokounmpo brothers’ incredible ascent to NBA stardom.

The trio of brothers has already left a major mark in history; now there’s a film based on their lives to cement their legacies. The Antetokounmpo brothers are the first trio of brothers to become NBA champions in league history.

The film is set to showcase the remarkable family that helped bring the world Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Kostas Antetokounmpo (Los Angeles Lakers), and their younger brother Alex, now playing with the NBA G League.

(L-R): Ral Agada as Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Dayo Okeniyi as Charles Antetokounmpo, and Uche Agada as Giannis Antetokounmpo in Disney’s live-action RISE, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Patrick Redmond. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The story begins with Charles and Vera Antetokounmpo, played by Dayo Okeniyi and Yetide Badaki. After emigrating from Nigeria to Greece, the couple works hard to provide for their five children despite facing numerous obstacles at every turn, including citizenship in their adopted country.

Still, Giannis (Uche Agada) and Thanasis (Ral Agada) discovered a true love for basketball through a local youth team.

“Latecomers to the sport, they discovered their great abilities on the basketball court and worked hard to become world-class athletes, along with brother, Kostas (Jaden Osimuwa),” the official synopsis provided to theGrio explains. “With the help of an agent, Giannis entered the NBA Draft in 2013 as a long-shot prospect that would change not only his life but the life of his entire family.”

(L-R): Ral Agada as Thanasis and Uche Agada as Giannis in Disney’s live-action RISE, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Disney Enterprises, Inc. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The film’s trailer features powerful images of the brother’s humble beginnings and their challenging ascent to NBA stardom. Giannis states at the end of the trailer, “They can knock us down, but they can’t stop us from getting back up.”

As recently as last season, the brothers were still breaking records and making history. Last year, Giannis and Thanasis helped the Milwaukee Bucks nab their first championship ring in 50 years. Kostas played for the Lakers the season before, which saw the Los Angeles team become season champs.

Check out the official trailer below:

