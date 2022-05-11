Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose joins new season of ‘Westworld’

The popular HBO series is set to return for its fourth season in June.

Loading the player...

HBO has been tight-lipped with details on the fourth season of its popular drama Westworld but has revealed that Academy Award-winning actress Ariana DeBose is joining the cast.

Cast members Thandiwe Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Aaron Paul and Angela Sarafyan will all return.

DeBose took home the Best Supporting Actress statue at the 94th Academy Awards for West Side Story. She made history with the Oscar win, becoming the first openly queer woman of color to win the award, a record-breaking moment not lost on her.

In her acceptance speech, she said, “To anybody who has ever questioned your identity … I promise you this: there is indeed a place for us.”

Ariana DeBose during the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Hilton Midtown on May 6, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for GLAAD)

The fourth season of the Emmy-award-winning Westworld premieres on June 26. Cryptically, the network said that it will be, “a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on earth.” The season 4 trailer, featuring visuals but no words, is set to Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day.”

Tessa Thompson attends the Premiere Of HBO’s “Westworld” Season 3 on March 5, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy serve as executive producers alongside Alison Schapker, Denise Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis and Ben Stephenson. Watch the trailer below:

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!”