Ariana DeBose to host 2022 Tony Awards

The 75th annual Tony Awards will air live on CBS on June 12.

Actress Ariana DeBose will host the 2022 Tony Awards, it was announced on Wednesday. The Academy Award winner will helm the ceremony at Radio City Music Hall next month.

The 75th annual Tonys, celebrating the best and brightest performers and shows on and off-Broadway, will air on CBS on June 12. The show will also stream live on Paramount+.

Ariana DeBose at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at The Savoy on March 13, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

“We are thrilled to have Ariana DeBose, who has captivated audiences with her inspirational roles on stage and in film and television, host this year’s Tony Awards,” said executive vice president, Specials, Music, Live Event, and Alternative Programming, CBS Jack Sussman.

“After the last challenging two years there is no one better to bring the theater community together on this important night honoring the best of Broadway, and share the joys of live performing once again than this extraordinarily talented artist.”

DeBose is fresh off from winning the Best Supporting Actress Academy Award in March for her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story. Her performance in the film also won her the BAFTA, Screen Actor’s Guild and Critics’ Choice Awards.

DeBose has extensive experience on the Broadway stage. She received a 2018 Tony nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. She appeared in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s smash musical Hamilton in 2015, starred in Broadway’s A Bronx Tale, and had roles in Motown The Musical and a Broadway revival of Pippin’.

“I’m coming home! I’m so honored to celebrate 75 years of excellence in theatre, but more importantly every member of this community who poured themselves into making sure the lights of Broadway have the opportunity to shine brightly once again!” said DeBose in a statement. “This is a dream come true, and I’m excited to see you all on June 12.”

Nominations for the 2022 Tony Awards will be announced on May 9 from the Tonys’ official YouTube page. Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren and Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry will host the nomination announcement.

