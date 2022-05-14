Common shares heartfelt congratulations to daughter for graduating Howard law school￼

Omoye Assata Lynn, Common's daughter, was among nearly 2,000 graduates receiving their Howard University diplomas on May 7.

Congratulations are in order to Omoye Assata Lynn, daughter of rapper Common, for her recent graduation from Howard University School of Law!

The emcee and actor was bursting with joy on May 7 as he watched his only child receive her diploma, which she earned after three years at the esteemed HBCU.

“There are no words to describe how proud I am!” Common, 50, wrote in the caption of an Instagram video recapping the big day. “Congrats to my daughter and all the graduates of 2022. Now go out in the world and be great!”

Lynn, who graduated with an undergraduate degree in economics from the university in 2019, now holds a Juris Doctor degree, which aspiring attorneys must earn prior to taking the American bar exam, per US News.

Her resume includes years of experience interning at various law firms in the practice areas of litigation, corporate and entertainment law. She most recently served as a legal intern with Peloton Interactive exercise equipment.

In his memoir Let Love Have the Last Word, Common opened up about attending therapy with Lynn after a conversation between them revealed feelings of abandonment Lynn developed at age 1 after the rapper separated with Kim Jones, Lynn’s mother. Since then, Common said he and Lynn have taken steps on their healing journey, according to PEOPLE.

An electronic signboard welcomes people to the Howard University campus in Washington, which is digitizing a major collection of Black newspaper archives. (Photo: Jacquelyn Martin/AP, File)

During Howard University’s 154th commencement ceremony, held in-person at the university’s storied Burr Gynmasium, President Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick praised the 1,953 graduates in the class of 2022 for accomplishing the feat amid COVID-19, bomb threats and other obstacles of recent years.

“The challenges you faced over the course of your Howard careers brought out the very best in you,” Frederick said. “You encountered disruption and responded with determination. You met uncertainty and countered that with resilience. You endured personal loss and struggle and answered with selflessness and service to others.”

Delivering the commencement address was award-winning actress and Howard University College of Fine Arts graduate Taraji P. Henson, who was recently named to the White House’s 20-person board of advisors on HBCUs.

“You triumphed over circumstances that would have taken out lesser beings, but you’re still here,” Henson said to the sea of proud students and families in attendance.

