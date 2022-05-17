Tamela Mann gives her ‘Overcomer’ album the deluxe treatment

The Grammy Award-winning singer-actress is revamping her most recent album with a new Yolanda Adams duet and four live recordings.

Loading the player...

This summer, gospel powerhouse and actress Tamela Mann will be dropping a special mix of Overcomer, her Grammy Award-winning, less-than-year-old album still in rotation across the nation.

Overcomer: Deluxe Edition will be available Friday, July 22 on all streaming platforms, released via Tillymann Music Group. The LP features new material, as well as live versions of select songs from its acclaimed original version, which was released last August and featured 12 tracks, including collaborations with Wyclef Jean, Kirk Franklin and Todd Dulaney.

Gospel powerhouse Tamela Mann is re-releasing last year’s hit album, “Overcomer,” early next month. (Photo: Tillymann Music)

With Overcomer, Mann achieved her seventh No. 1 release on the Top Gospel Albums chart. The LP notched two No. 1 Billboard Gospel Airplay hits with “Touch From You” and “Help Me,” featuring The Fellas.

This week, “He Did It for Me” will become Mann’s ninth No. 1 single on the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart. She also becomes the first artist to have as many No. 1 hits on that chart, surpassing Franklin after breaking a tie with him.

With the original Overcomer making such an impact among its listeners nearly a year ago, Mann is unleashing a new version with some new tracks.

Among the additions is a new song, “Superheroes Prayer,” a breathtaking ballad doubling as a duet with fellow gospel legend Yolanda Adams. With Mann’s joyous collaboration with Jean and Franklin remaining intact, the produced renditions of four songs from the original edition get replaced with live ones.

One such track is a live delivery of “Help Me,” which replaces Mann and Dulaney’s “Finished Work” as the album’s opener. Joining Mann and The Fellas on the live recording is Tim Rogers. Other songs to get first-rate live treatments are “He Did It for Me,” “Final Answer” and “Finished.”

“These songs are a true expression of my heart and reflect where I’m at these days on my spiritual journey,” says Mann. “We’ve all been through so much and we’ve made it through. I want to encourage people, God helped us overcome this far, and with His help, we can keep conquering anything that comes our way.”

The Overcomer: Deluxe Edition track list is as follows:

Help Me (Live), featuring Tim Rogers and The Fellas Finished Work, featuring Todd Dulaney He Did It for Me (Live) Final Answer (Live) Finished (Live) I Am Source Hello God, featuring Wyclef Jean and Kirk Franklin Conqueror Superheroes Prayer, featuring Yolanda Adams Touch From You Forever Yours Overcomer

With Overcomer: Deluxe Edition on the way, Mann remains one of the hardest-working performers in music and acting studios. As she is currently headlining the “Tamela Mann and Friends” national tour — which hits Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia, on Sunday, June 5 — she is set to appear in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical, The Color Purple. She’s also starring aside her actor-author husband, David Mann, in the comedy series, Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!