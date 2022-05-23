Letitia Wright opens up about ‘Black Panther 2’ and honoring Chadwick Boseman

Wright revealed that the cast and crew 'committed every day to working hard, no matter what circumstances' they faced

Loading the player...

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is coming this fall, and in a recent interview star Letitia Wright opened up about the highly anticipated sequel, coming together “as a team” and honoring the late Chadwick Boseman.

It’s been four years since the release of Black Panther, which broke box office records and became one of the biggest superhero films of all time. The film followed the comic book character T’ Challa, King of Wakanda, who was played by Chadwick Boseman.

Letitia Wright attends the annual Kering “Women in Motion” Awards Photocall at Place de la Castre on May 22, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

As theGrio previously reported, Boseman tragically passed away in 2020 after privately battling colon cancer. While much was left up in the air about how the franchise would continue, director and writer Ryan Coogler and most of the original cast returned for the sequel, which Wright called an ” honor” in a recent interview with Variety.

“It is an incredible honor for Chadwick Boseman,” Wright, who plays Shuri, said at Kering’s Women in Motion dinner at the Cannes Film Festival. “It’s jam-packed with exciting stuff. We honored him by committing ourselves to the story that he started, the legacy that he started with this franchise, and we just committed every day to working hard, no matter what circumstances we faced — and we faced a lot of circumstances, a lot of difficult situations — but we came together as a team, and we poured everything into this movie, so I’m excited for you to see it.”

Letitia Wright reveals how “Black Panther 2” honored Chadwick Boseman on set, “We committed everyday to working hard, no matter what circumstances we faced. And we faced a lot of circumstances. A lot of difficult situations, but we came together as a team.” pic.twitter.com/9UsXU31wBS — Variety (@Variety) May 22, 2022

As theGrio previously reported, the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever faced several hardships that made headlines since the onset of production. Wright sustained an onset injury that halted shooting, as well as pushback on her vaccine hesitancy after she shared it on social media in 2021. Despite these issues, shooting for Black Panther 2 resumed with Wright in January.

Actor Letitia Wright at the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Panther’ on Jan. 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney)

When asked what she learned after being in the headlines for so long as well as what the pandemic taught her, she told Variety, “I’ve learned that in life, you just have to keep going strong with what you believe in, in terms of your talent, in terms of your desire to impact the world with your art, and that’s exactly what I’m doing. And I’m so proud of myself and the movie that’s coming out this year. I’m so proud of it.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit theaters on Nov. 11.

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!