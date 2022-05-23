Russia bans 963 Americans, including Morgan Freeman, but not Donald Trump

Trump may be one of only a few U.S. politicians — or entertainment figures — still allowed to step foot in Russia.

As reported by the Washington Post, Vice President Kamala Harris (left), acting legend Morgan Freeman (center) and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker (right) are among 963 Americans forbidden from entering Russia as a result of America’s support for Ukraine. (Photos: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, Evelyn Hockstein-Pool/Getty Images and Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

It looks like former President Donald Trump is one of the few American citizens still allowed to step foot in Russia.

As reported by The Washington Post, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are among 963 Americans forbidden from entering the country as a result of the United States’ support for Ukraine.

The revised “stop list” comes as Russia claims to have taken over 2,400 Ukrainian soldiers hostage at the Azovstal steel factory in Mariupol, the besieged city’s final stronghold.

“In the context of response to the constantly imposed anti-Russian sanctions by the United States and in connection with incoming requests about the personal composition of our national ‘stop list,’ the Russian Foreign Ministry publishes a list of American citizens who are permanently banned from entering the Russian Federation,” ministry officials said Saturday in a statement.

In addition to Biden and Harris, the list also includes former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, current Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, New Jersey Sen. Corey Booker, esteemed actor Morgan Freeman and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

I'm proud to be included on the new list of Americans banned from Russia. As the son of a Jewish refugee from Ukraine, and a grateful American, I consider this an honor!

Glory to Ukraine! 🇺🇦 — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) May 21, 2022

Today, Russia banned 900+ U.S. officials from the country.



Rand Paul was not on this list. Just last week, he tried blocking an aid package to Ukraine. — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) May 21, 2022

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy are among the key members of Congress who have also been barred from Russia. President Biden’s son, Hunter, is also named, along with a host of other members of his administration, plus advocates, politicians, journalists, healthcare professionals and citizens.

As far as prominent members of Trump’s administration, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is the only person not allowed to enter.

“We emphasize that the hostile actions taken by Washington, which are boomeranging against the United States itself, will continue to receive a proper rebuff. Russian counter-sanctions are forced and aimed at forcing the ruling American regime, which is trying to impose a neo-colonial ‘rules-based world order’ on the rest of the world, to change its behavior, recognizing new geopolitical realities,” according to the Foreign Ministry.

Despite the block list, Russia maintains its position that it is open to talks — as long as it separates the American people from U.S. authorities.

“Russia does not seek confrontation and is open to honest, mutually respectful dialogue, separating the American people, who are always respected by us, from the US authorities, who incite Russophobia, and those who serve them. It is these people who are included in the Russian ‘black list,’” per its statement.

Russia invaded Ukraine in late February when President Vladimir Putin sent in thousands of troops who had been positioned at the border. Putin threatened severe consequences if any Western countries attempted to intervene.

More than 3,000 civilians have been killed, and more than 5.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the invasion.

