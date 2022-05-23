Twitter drags Walmart for selling Juneteenth ice cream

The ice cream is a swirled red velvet and cheesecake flavor sold under Walmart’s Great Value brand

Loading the player...

Walmart has rolled out Juneteenth ice cream meant to celebrate the upcoming federal holiday observed on June 20.

As reported by the International Business Times, the ice cream is a swirled red velvet and cheesecake flavor sold under Walmart’s Great Value brand. The packaging boasts an image of two Black hands with the Pan-African colors of yellow, green, red, and black as the background.

We got Juneteenth ice cream y’all. Still waiting on reparations though. Sigh pic.twitter.com/T9jGTr0kwK — Delegate Marlon Amprey (@marlonamprey) May 22, 2022

The pints include the message, “Share and celebrate African-American culture, emancipation and enduring hope.”

Juneteenth marks the official end of slavery for Black Americans at the end of the Civil War on June 19, 1865. As theGrio reported previously, Juneteenth became a federal holiday in June 2021, after the Senate voted unanimously to pass legislation to honor the momentous day in American history.

At the time, attorney and activist Gerald Griggs told theGrio: “It means a lot as an African American. As the descendent of slaves, it means a lot to finally recognize the true independence day of melanated people in this country.”

Rein Morton waves a Pan-African flag on horseback during a Juneteenth celebration in Los Angeles, Friday, June 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Juneteenth, which began in Galveston, Texas, is also recognized as Black Independence Day, because on the nation’s official July 4 holiday celebration of America’s emancipation from British rule in 1776, Black people remained in a state of enslavement. Walmart is facing backlash from Black Twitter for the ice cream flavor that appears to commercialize the new federal holiday.

In addition, one Twitter user noted “a white-owned chemical manufacturing company called Balchem Corp. trademarked “Juneteenth” on September 2, 2021.” The United States Patent and Trademark Office notes several variations of Juneteenth trademarked by different corporations, one being Balchem.

One user on Twitter said, “no one asked for this @Walmart.”

Check out additional reactions below.

The real juneteenth flavor of ice cream would be vanilla because we weren’t allowed to have it in the South, which is why most of our elders love butter pecan. Plus an enslaved 12 year old discovered how to cultivate vanilla and a black man invented the ice cream scooper https://t.co/TR1EufevYv — THEE HEALTH HOTTIE (@JoyAnjelica) May 22, 2022

I really feel like Juneteenth ice cream is the result of demands for diversity in the company. Black people get that job and then promote ideas from within and then Twitter sees it and is always like "NAH!" — Rod (@rodimusprime) May 23, 2022

okay but how you gonna make a Juneteenth ice cream and put dairy in it, knowing that 75-90% of black people are lactose intolerant. https://t.co/ePqMRD0gVn — sad taurus (@tyrathetaurus) May 22, 2022

I love how we asked yall things like:

-“stop killing us”

-“stop stealing/profiting our culture”

-“give us equal opportunities”



Walmart: “best we can do is an ice cream flavor and some juneteeth packaging ✊🏿 ✊🏾“ https://t.co/lXMM8fi5tv — sunskeen ☀️ (@skinsceneries) May 22, 2022

It’s important to have #diverse voices at the table when making strategic business decisions. When you don’t, you end up making costly, foolish mistakes like @Walmart’s Great Value #Juneteenth Ice Cream. I am so done. 🤬 #DoBetter #Walmart #ProfitingOffOfPain pic.twitter.com/sPGSOm7PSg — Jen Littlejohn (She/Her) (@oliviamasseypr) May 22, 2022

This another reason why I don’t shop at WALMART… Juneteenth ain’t a flavor, or is y’all saying because we all different shades we considered a flavor? Cause I ain’t never seen tequila ice cream for cinco de Mayo or casserole flavored ice cream for 4th of July. https://t.co/bu8KoxyUte — Leyy (@Prettyyy__Leyyy) May 22, 2022

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!